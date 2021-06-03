TikTok sued by 64,000 parents over child data privacy issues

Thousands of Dutch parents from the Netherlands have filed a lawsuit against viral video sharing platform TikTok. They are reportedly demanding a compensation worth $1.7 billion, on behalf of their children. The data was released by the Dutch Foundation for Market Information Research (SOMI), which has filed the case on behalf of 64,000 parents. For the unversed, SOMI is a not-for-profit organisation, engaged in protecting the legal rights of customers.

Data Privacy Infringement

The reason for the dispute is the fact that TikTok is known to collect private data from children, so as to send them targeting advertisements based on their online activities, and that too, without taking due permission from them.

This news comes to light even as the platform has been facing major flak over its collection of user data from minors, and the potentially age-inappropriate content that children can gain access to, while using its services.

Dangerous Challenges

The suit also attacks the insanely popular “TikTok challenges”, which can result in injury, and, in rare cases, death, of users who perform risky stunts. This is not the first time that the company has faced such accusations from users.

There have been a few instances where TikTokers, some of whom happen to be professional stuntspeople, have been gravely injured, resulting in their death. An example can be deadly “Skull Breaker Challenge”, which has resulted in many concussions and skull fractures.

Or you might have heard of the “Throw It In The Air Challenge”, perhaps?

ByteDance Assures Parents

Parent company ByteDance has previously assured parents that measures were being taken to ensure the safety of minors. Additionally, children below 13 are not allowed to use the platform, and even those above 13 need the consent of their legal guardians.

Also, the official website of TikTok has a Safety Centre and Guardian’s Guide, and makes user controls available, which allow them to opt for the settings “right for them”.