Newly launched Apple iPad and iPad Pro goes on Sale

Recently, we got to see Apple making its way to headlines by launching its new improved iPad series including the regular Apple iPad and then a pro variant which is the iPad Pro smartphone. After the official launch, we didn’t have the sale date announced, but now we have the Cupertino giant officially starting the sale of this new iPad. Let’s now take a deep look into the specification as well as the pricing side of these iPads.

Apple iPad 2022 and Apple iPad Pro 2022 – Specification

Let’s now start with the specification side of this Apple iPad 2022 and Apple iPad Pro 2022. Here the non-pro variant which is the Apple iPad 2022 comes with a bigger 10.9-inch screen on the front side which is the Liquid Retina panel on the front which comes with the support for a peak resolution of 1640×2360 pixels.

Also to provide better lighting outdoors, this iPad display can split a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. To provide better performance onboard, this iPad comes with support for Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset. However, this chipset has been tweaked by Apple, so this chipset will be providing improved performance on the graphical side by up to 10% and then there is a performance upgrade of 20% overall compared to its previous models.

This iPad also gets support for 5G cellular connectivity and also supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Talking about the specification side for the Apple iPad Pro 2022, this iPad comes with a bigger screen 11-inch size and supports a peak resolution of 1688×2388 pixels. Although, there is also an Apple iPad Pro 2022 coming in a 12-inch screen model which comes in a Liquid Retina XDR mini LED panel.

This display comes with support for ProMotionTechnology and then also will be supporting a peak refresh rate of up to 120Hz. On the battery side, this iPad Pro comes with an improved battery as well, and also this iPad Pro comes with the support for Apple Pencil.

Apple iPad 2022 and Apple iPad Pro 2022 – Pricing

Talking about the pricing side, this Apple iPad Pro 2022 has been priced at Rs. 81,900 where you get an 11-inch iPad Pro and here you get a Wi-Fi model, and then if you want a Wi-Fi plus cellular model you can get it for a price tag of Rs. 96,900.

If you want a bigger screen then you can get an Apple iPad Pro 2022 coming with a 12.9-inch screen, here the Wi-Fi model comes for Rs. 1,12,900 and if you want a Wi-Fi plus cellular model then you can get it for a price tag of Rs. 1,27,900.

Talking about the pricing side for the regular Apple iPad 2022, here the iPad has been launched in two different storage variants including a 64Gb variant and Wi-Fi support which comes for Rs. 44,900 and then there is a 256GB of storage variant with Wi-Fi support has been priced for Rs. 59,900.

If you want a Wi-Fi plus cellular variant, then there is a 64Gb variant which comes for a price tag of Rs. 59,900 and there is also a 256GB storage variant which comes for a price tag of Rs. 74,900.