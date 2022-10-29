Viral parody Tiktok shows day in the life of a billionaire’s married gf

It looks like making parodies of being married to someone rich has become a new trend now. Recently, a stay-at-home girlfriend shared her day-in life, and it went viral. And now, we have this new parody by myshalzaheer where she shared the day in the life of a billionaire’s married gf.

The video starts with her saying, “Welcome to a day in the life of a married girlfriend to a billionaire.”

She starts the day by weighing herself and sending a picture of her weight to her husband.

Why you ask? She says, “He likes to make sure I’m maintaining the desired weight.”

After that, she does her 12-step skincare routine and puts on makeup, getting her face ready before getting back into bed so he doesn’t have to wake up to my actual morning face.

She then says, “He always leaves me cute little notes before going off to work.” Like this one. It said, “You have been looking a little rough lately, booked you a facial – C.B.” So cute.

After then she gets her breakfast ready, and because she wanted to go with something light and simple this morning, she had around 5 grams of rice and 30 ml of juice. Hmm! so good.

Why is she restricting her calories so much? She says, “It’s really good for making me maintain my weight at 22.00 pounds.”

She continues, “After completing the chores for the day, I get ready to greet my husband, making sure he walks into the better side of my face. Some days he can run a little late by three to four hours, so I just sit there and wait.” And yes, that’s the day in the life of a billionaire’s married gf.

Do watch the video here:

Her viewers also understood that this is a parody video. One of them wrote, “I cannot believe you ate 30 uncooked rice. I can barely get 20 in before I AM STUFFED.”

While another viewer asked, “How did that rice taste? 😂.”

What are your thoughts on the day in the life of a billionaire’s married gf? And how much do you think the reality differs from the parody? Let us know in the comment below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.