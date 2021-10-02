Tim Cook reportedly bought a $10 million home in Southern California.

According to reports by Dirt’s James McClain, Tim Cook has bought a house in Southern California worth $10 million and apparently, Kourtney Kardashian and Phil Knight are his neighbors. Buying a house is an absolutely normal scenario devoid of any glaze and glitter. But when it is somebody like Tim Cook who buys a house, that is newsworthy. As we know the Apple CEO has his primary residence in Palo Alto which is close to the company headquarters.

All you need to know

Apparently, the sale of the house was finalized about two years ago. But now reports have surfaced claiming that the Apple CEO is the owner of the house. The house in question is 10,000 square-foot and the amount paid by Cook for the house is still under speculation. However, it is assumed that he must have paid between $9.1 million or $10 million. This is a rather profitable deal given the fact that the asking price of the house was a whopping $11.5 million. But then again we are talking about the CEO of Apple, one of the leading companies in the world. A difference of a million or two wouldn’t really have mattered to him as much as it matters to us. This new home is in La Quinta, just outside Palm Springs in California. In fact, some of the iPhone launch event was filmed at Joshua Tree National Park which is only a short distance away from La Quinta.

The house has all the modern grandeur complete with its furnishings and decorations, most of it entirely in neutrals. Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a wet bar, an infinity pool are some of the attractions of the house apart from the elaborate view of the Santa Rosa mountains. Cook can definitely use some aesthetic and natural calm. That might actually help him in coming up with new ideas for products. Just saying. The neighborhood is star-studded with celebs like Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Phil Knight, Cindy Crawford, Scooter Braun, Lori Loughlin, and Mossimo Giannulli.

Although Tim Cook has a net worth of $1.4 billion, he is known for living rather modestly in comparison to his fellow tech players like Jeff Bezos and Larry Ellison. In Cook’s own words, “I like to be reminded of where I came from, and putting myself in modest surroundings helps me do that.” The new house in La Quinta doesn’t exactly corroborate those words. But who doesn’t like a change? Given that he has completed a decade successfully in Apple, he definitely deserves some treat and who are we to judge?