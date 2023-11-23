JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker is now selling for a huge price slash! Thanks to the Black Friday Sale, which has made this quite amazing, as well as made a JBL speaker to get for such a lowered price!

Bluetooth speakers, especially a JBL, are pretty expensive today! Even if you look at the latest Charge series Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Charge 5 offers the best combination of hardware, offering the best and crisp audio.

However, getting a new JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker is quite expensive in 2023, but if you are looking for a budget-friendly deal, then getting in hands with a new JBL Charge 4 is the right choice for you to go with.

The previous generation speaker comes with great features to give you a glimpse of the Bluetooth speaker; here, you will be getting that solid combination of sound output and robust design, and now you can get this for as low as just $89, giving you a price discount of around $40.

JBL Charge 4 – Specification and Features

The specification and feature side of the JBL Charge 4 comes with a great set of features and specifications out of the box.

Compared to the $200 Charge 5, the Charge 4 comes with a great set of features, and looking at the price, you won’t be getting any other Bluetooth speaker coming for the same price and offering the best specification.

The JBL Charge 4 Speaker supports full-spectrum sound, where you will get the support of a proprietary developed driver and two JBL bass radiators that intensify sound with strong, deep bass.

Over and above the best audio output, you will also be getting a bigger battery! The speaker sports a 7500 mAh battery that lasts up to 20 hours of playtime and comes with a built-in power bank.

You can charge the Bluetooth speaker and the power bank with the help of the USB port.

With the powerbank, you can also charge your smartphone when you are outside! The JBL Charge 4 is also the right speaker to take on outings, as its rugged design offers resistance over significant falls.

Also, you will get the waterproofing coating, which offers an IPX7 waterproof rating.

You can also use the latest JBL Connect+ app to navigate the usage of your speaker. Also, the speaker offers the best connectivity features where this speaker can connect to 2 smartphones or tablets to a great extent.

JBL Charge 4 – Black Friday Deal Price

Original Price: $129

$129 Black Friday Deal Price: $89

$89 Buy here

Let’s now move to the most essential factor: The PRICE! The best thing about this Bluetooth speaker is that it comes with unique features, not only with the speakers but also with the speaker having some fantastic reviews from users.

The speaker has gained around 4.3 ratings for 1843 listed ratings for the Charge 4 Speaker.

The speaker was initially released for a price tag of $129, which made this speaker among the best under the $150 budget category!

But, with the Black Friday Sale right now, you can get this JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker for as low as below $100, bringing down the price to just $89, which we can say is the lowest ever price you can get on a speaker.

Conclusion

JBL Charge 4 is among the best Bluetooth speakers you can get today! If you have a budget of below $100, then this is undoubtedly the best speaker for you.

For this price, getting a speaker from a trusted brand offering the best specification, audio output, and longer-lasting battery life is really hard.