Timeline for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Leaked Online

Korean smartphone giant, Samsung is now preparing to launch a new flagship smartphone for the coming year which is the new Galaxy S23 smartphone series. Although, prior to the official launch itself, we already have a lot of new leaks and rumors floating around about this new upcoming smartphone.

If you are also among the users who have been waiting for this smartphone to launch officially, then here we have got you covered with everything you should know:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Timeline leaked online

Talking more about this flagship smartphone, we have a report coming from a popular publication based in South Korea called the Chosun Ilbo.

This South Korean-based publication reveals that Samsung will be bringing their new flagship for the coming which is the Galaxy S23 Series by the first week of February which is quite early compared to the previously launched Galaxy S22 series.

Also, we have reports regarding the sale of this smartphone where it’s been said that after launching this smartphone, this phone will go on sale just two weeks after which is expected to be on the 17th of February.

The previously launched Galaxy S22 series smartphone made its way to launch within the US markets back on the 25th of February.

Samsung usually launches their new Galaxy smartphone flagships by scheduling an Unpacked Event and for this coming year’s launch, we will see this event held in San Francisco, USA.

Why is Samsung launching its Galaxy S23 series earlier?

As mentioned above, this time we will see this Galaxy 23 smartphone make its way to launch a little early. However, we have sources saying this smartphone is making its way to launch a little earlier because of the tough competition and the smartphone maker speculates that launching this smartphone before than expected could help the company to gain profits.

Talking more about this smartphone, it’s been speculated that for the coming year we will see three different variants of Galaxy S23 smartphones.

Here the trio variants will include a base variant which is the regular Galaxy S23 then there will be a Plus variant which is the Galaxy S23+ smartphone and at last, we will also see an Ultra variant which will be named Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As a piece of good news, just like the previous year this time also it’s been said that we will see Samsung again going with the Qualcomm chipset onboard which will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.