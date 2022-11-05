Amazfit Band 7 launched officially in India

Amazfit India has finally launched their new sport band in India. This new band from Amazfit is called the Amazfit Band 7. Giving a major glimpse into this band, this new band, this band has a similar design if compared with the already launched Xiaomi Band 7 Pro which made its way to launch last month in the global markets.

Just like this band even the Amazfit band 7 comes with many good features onboard, one of the main highlighted features about this smart band is that it features a bigger AMOLED screen and can provide an overall battery backup for up to 18 days. To know more about this newly launched band, we have brought the complete details about the price and specifications down below:

Amazfit Band 7 – What does it feature?

Talking about the specification side, this new Amazfit Band 7 comes with a bigger 1.47-inch screen which has been housed in a rectangular dial and as mentioned above, this display is an AMOLED Panel.

Talking more about this display, it features a peak resolution of up to HD resolution, and also you will get the option for Always on Display functionality as well.

If we compare this band with the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, this band is comparatively smaller compared to Amazfit Band 7. This smart band also features up to 50 Watch Faces which can be changed by using the official Amazfit application.

Talking more about the specification side for this smart band, this Amazfit Band 7 comes with many health-centric features like heart rate, SpO2 levels, and also stress monitor levels as well. These all sensors will definitely help you towards having clear data about your health condition.

Besides the mentioned health-centric sensors, this smart band also comes with dedicated sports modes which are around 120 in number, and also these modes can be used for tracking the physical activities of the users.

Amazfit claims that their new smartwatch is capable enough to detect up to 4 everyday used physical activities which include walking, jogging, and more.

Also, this Amazfit Band 7 comes with a dedicated Zepp OS onboard and also this supports built-in Alexa too. On the battery side, this smart band comes with a dedicated bigger battery which is off 232mAh in capacity and it has the ability to last up to 18 days on average also the battery time can be extended up to 28 days when used in Save Mode.

This smart band also gets the covering of 5ATM water resistance which will be more than enough for you to use this smart band while you are swimming.

Amazfit Band 7 – Price

Talking about the pricing side, this new Aamzfit Band 7 has been launched for a price tag of Rs. 3,499, and also as an introductory offer, you will be able to buy this smart band for a price tag of just Rs.2,999 on the 8th of November.