Tinder considers background checks with Garbo integration

Online dating can be a very fun process where a random boy gets in touch with a random girl on Tinder or other online dating apps, knowing only limited information about each other and going out to meet on a blind date.

Well, it sure is very much interesting as a concept for many but is it safe? I don’t think so! The safety aspect of online dating applications are very limited and it all really depends on your judgement skills on whether the person is decent enough to go out with or not?

There have been many-many such instances where Tinder users and other online dating application users get in trouble for going out with the wrong person. There have been instances of physical abuse, harassment, rapes and murders as well.

Tinder is one of the most popular online dating websites in the world and it is taking the safety and security of its users very seriously as it should. In recent activities and according to multiple reports, Tinder is going to get a lot more safer for people to use because Match Group, the parent company of Tinder and Tinder itself is partnering with Garbo, a non-profit background check platform to help its users determine if their blind date is having any negative past history in terms of a criminal record.

This feature can serve to be a game-changer for online dating if executed as expected. According to a report by Zero Hedge, it mentions that along with Tinder, other Match Group subsidiaries: OurTime, OkCupid, Match, PlentyOfFish among several others will also follow similar integration with Garbo for safety purposes.

Tracey Breeden, Head of Safety and Social Advocacy commented on this advancement saying that Garbo’s thoughtful integration with Match Group will empower a ground-breaking consumer background check facility, helping to create an equitable pathway for online communities to safer connections across technology platforms. She further added that for far too long, women have faced many barriers to safety and resources and with Garbo, users will be able to check public records of other users which may include past records, reports of violence, abuse and much more before their first blind date.

Kathryn Kosmides, Chief Executive Officer at Garbo says that being able to reach online communities and historically underserved populations serves as Garbo’s fundamental mission. She further added that the platform’s partnership with Match Group will help Garbo to connect with these communities.

Safety is something to be taken very seriously, especially for the women out there. This feature will help you make 75-80% of your decision on whether you wish to go on a blind date with that particular person, but the rest of the judgement is to be made by you. Re-thing, re-evaluate and judge on the basis of your gut feeling. Apart from that, Match Group and Garbo are doing phenomenally in keeping general safety during blind dates with background check feature.