Tips and tricks to effectively target your audience via Google Ads Campaign

Getting the most out of every advertising dollar spent is an important part of using Google Ads for most advertisers. Understanding of the Google Ads targeting options you have is a key. Here are some Google Ads tips for effective advertising from our experts. We hope you will enjoy these Google Ads audience targeting tips that UAWC has prepared especially for you in this article.

Get Right Match Types

Keywords are words or phrases that are used to match ads with the terms people are searching for. The keyword match types dictate how closely the keyword needs to match the user’s search term so that the ad can be considered for the auction. For example, you could use a broad match to serve your ad on a wider variety of user searches or you could use an exact match to hone in on specific user searches.

The match type you choose will cause your ad to run in a certain way. Broad match, phrase match and exact match are the three types available on the Google Ads platform.

While broad match is more acceptable, allowing your ad to appear on a wider range of keyword-related search phrases, exact is more accurate when it comes to showing your ad for search terms. Phrase matching has slightly less control than exact matching.

Optimise Your Quality Score

We collected for you 7 ways to increase Quality Score:

Organise campaign and ad group with a granular structure, using as many ad groups as necessary. Write relevant and compelling ad copy Ad formats and dynamic headlines Include as many relevant ad extensions possible Use negatives and review campaigns regularly to be sure your keywords on google targeting relevant audience Work on the landing page Improve site speed

Google rewards ads with a higher Quality Score. As your Quality Score increases, you will also see changes in your CPC.

Optimise Ads Placement

It’s important to keep track of where you place each ad. The placement of your ads is critical to the success of your campaigns. Consider this: If you’re browsing an article about dog training techniques, and you see an ad for a new washer, are you going to be interested?

Similarly, your target audience won’t respond well to your ads if you display them at the wrong time and place. You want to optimize the way you place your ads and take advantage of all the different online locations where you can do that.

Google ad networks

Shopping. Display. Search. YouTube. Each of these Google Ads represents unique value. You know your target audience, niche, your business structure, and what you want from your campaigns. But you’re working on a limited budget and want to make sure that every dollar gets the most out of it. Therefore, you have a logical question: on which platform will your advertising give the maximum return?

Now we will briefly but most usefully tell you about each Google Display Network and which one is the most optimal for your business.

1. Google Search network

If this is your first exposure to Google search ads, or you’re a professional with a profit-seeking interest, the search network is a great place to start. What is the biggest benefit? Higher conversion rates. This advantage of the search network allows you to bid on high-intent keywords that show your text ads to users who are ready to convert.

If you find, while doing your keyword research, that the keywords related to your niche have a high commercial focus and your product or service actually matches those queries, then you can safely assume that the search network is a good place to start spending your money.

2. Google Display network

The number one benefit of using the Google display network is the ability to increase brand awareness at the top of the funnel.

Despite the ability to use image and video creatives, on the Display Network it is much more difficult to get users to click on links and convert them because they are not actively looking for a solution to their problem.

Since users of the Display Network are not actively searching for your product or service, display ads g gives you the opportunity to reach potential customers at the stage of awareness of your sales funnel.

Thus, using the Display Network allows you to significantly expand your pool of potential customers by increasing brand awareness on a much larger scale for less money. Building this kind of brand affinity can also help you increase click-through rates and conversion rates for campaigns that exist on other networks.

One of the most effective ways to do this is remarketing. Remarketing allows you to show ads to users who have visited your site on pages on the Internet, and thus remain at the centre of the attention of these users. Remarketing display ads bore users more slowly than standard display ads, so when you use remarketing in display ads, you’re less likely to “offend” potential customers by stalking them online.

If you’re looking to strengthen your lead pool and build brand awareness on a massive scale, the display network is a great place to allocate some budget.

3. Google Shopping network

People make a huge number of purchases per day, and their number is only increasing. Like any market, it reaches its highest point and then goes down. Until then, if you’re selling a tangible product, it’s time to figure out what needs to be taken care of. The following attributes make shopping a place that deserves attention:

Reach . Shopping ads appear on Google Search, Google Shopping, and Google search partner sites such as YouTube and image search. Your Shopping ad can also appear alongside your text ad or another Shopping ad, giving you multiple opportunities to get a click on a single query.

. Shopping ads appear on Google Search, Google Shopping, and Google search partner sites such as YouTube and image search. Your Shopping ad can also appear alongside your text ad or another Shopping ad, giving you multiple opportunities to get a click on a single query. Format. Shopping ads are not only more than text ads. They also allow you to use fancy creatives to attract potential customers.

Shopping ads are not only more than text ads. They also allow you to use fancy creatives to attract potential customers. More qualified clicks. Because search engines have the ability to highlight unique product information from your Shopping Ad just by looking at it, searchers who click are inherently further down the sales funnel.

Because search engines have the ability to highlight unique product information from your Shopping Ad just by looking at it, searchers who click are inherently further down the sales funnel. No keyword management. Shopping has a lot in common with SEO. Google Ads connects directly to your product listings in the Google Merchant Center. Then, instead of relying on keyword bids, your ad placement is determined by your ability to optimize product listings for search.

Shopping has a lot in common with SEO. Google Ads connects directly to your product listings in the Google Merchant Center. Then, instead of relying on keyword bids, your ad placement is determined by your ability to optimize product listings for search. Better reporting. Purchases allow the most detailed reporting. A betting simulator is also a great tool if you’re not sure whether to raise or lower your bet.

There is something in the trading network that you might like. If you have a product that could be featured in an ad, you should seriously consider getting into the game.

4. YouTube

Over the past two years, the number of companies advertising on YouTube has doubled. Companies are beginning to understand how many videos people are consuming on a daily basis. Another important factor is that it is becoming easier for advertisers to create videos and other visual assets with minimal resources, training and time.

Every time you put in the effort to create something, you’re afraid it won’t get noticed. TrueView, YouTube’s standard ad format, alleviates this fear. With TrueView, you only pay when viewers actually watch or interact with your video (within 30 seconds). This means no wasted spending on impressions that don’t lead to real, meaningful interactions.

TrueView comes in two flavours:

True View In-Stream. They play before or during your regular YouTube videos. Users are given the option to skip ads after five seconds on air; you still only pay if they click on your ad element or watch for 30 seconds (or until the end, whichever comes first).

TrueView video detection. They appear next to other YouTube videos, on YouTube search pages, or on various websites on the Display Network.

Another notable ad format on YouTube is splash ads. Splash ads are six seconds or less and play before, during, or after a YouTube video. The unique attraction here is that, firstly, users can’t skip splash ads, and secondly, they work based on CPM (cost per thousand impressions) bids, meaning you pay every time your ad is shown 1000 times. Splash ads are built specifically for reach campaigns, and 70% of the brands that use them report increased brand awareness.

If you have the ability to create videos and are looking to maximize meaningful ad impressions, YouTube is a very profitable channel for your ad spending.

Write Ads That Trigger An Appeal To Emotion

If you’ve ever felt an emotion after viewing a commercial, then the company may have used emotional appeal advertising. Businesses create emotional content that encourages consumers to buy their products.

Consumers that remember your commercials may want to learn more about your company and your services, producing more positive results such as:

Increasing online engagement

Positively affecting the buying journey

Boosting brand loyalty

There are 25 types of emotional appeal advertising, such as sadness, happiness, humor, anger, compassion, fear, adventure etc.

Smart bidding is Insanely Good For Targeting Your Google Ads Audiences

Buying multiple clicks can sound good for the short term, but the effective method is picking the best clicks that are valuable for your business. Bid multipliers allow users to differentiate among the clicks that are more valuable, this process is also known as dayparting.

For example, let’s suppose clicks during office hours are more valuable and your target audience is more likely to buy frames in the daytime. Since Google is moving with the times, advertisers are now provided with AI-enabled tools to boost Google Ads. Smart bidding, also called automatic bidding, is an AI-powered keyword bidding tool that helps you gain efficiency by understanding contextual signals such as demographics, other Google Ads audience targeting options, user behaviour and running your ads effectively.

Optimising Ads For Mobile Can Be Your Bid

Recently, most search queries have been made from mobile devices, and not from desktop PCs or laptops. This means that your potential buyer could use relevant keywords from their mobile device.

From this, one thing is clear: if you optimize smartphone-friendly search, it will significantly help your business. Phones are more powerful than PCs, and thus Google’s optimization will help you reach the top search positions without any problems.

Long Tail Keyword Is Your Mantra

Search engines use keywords to understand audience queries. If you use general keywords like “laptop”, your ad is less likely to rank on the first pages of a search. This keyword is very general and does not focus on a specific action. Another thing is if you use long keys. Your target audience will be able to find the product you are promoting more easily.

For example, using the keyword “best laptops for work in 2022” will serve a much wider google ads audience on search and therefore appear much higher in Google rankings.

Improve Your Google Ads Experience With Remarketing

The likelihood that a potential customer will make a purchase immediately after they visit your site for the first time is minimal. Usually the client explores the market, asks the price, compares all available options, and even after that he still thinks whether he needs it or not. You need to make the greatest impression on your target audience so that they are more likely to come back to you for the product.

This is where remarketing plays a huge role. For example, you can win back lost customers through proper messaging to your warm google ads audience targeting segment. Your site visitors are marked with cookies, thanks to which you can remind the client about yourself when they visit other sites, or send out emails.

Gmail Ads Never Fail To Leave An Impression

Gmail ads look authentic and are one of the best ways to identify your target audience.

New changes in these ads make them look like real email, so the target audience is encouraged to click on the email. These new Gmail ads consist of a subject line and a teaser. Thus, your audience will be attracted to this advertisement.

A Planning Template Can Be Your Niche

Google Ads and PPS are interconnected, and the planning template will help you organize your results and searches.

You can count how many potential customers viewed your ad and how many clicked on it. You can calculate at which hours of the day the maximum traffic is received, and for which age group your advertising is configured. All this helps to maximize the effective work of the ad campaign at the time you need it.

Identify Demographic Filters

Before you run a Google Ads campaign, you need to define and apply demographic filters. You must clearly understand the geography of your audience, gender, age group, and so on. Once you set up these filters, Google will promote your ads and guarantee you maximum exposure from your audience.

Use Google Performance Max

Google Performance Max takes the hassle out of setting up Google Ads using artificial intelligence and automation.

Don’t miss an opportunity to take your Google Ads Strategy to the next level with its fea tures.

At the end of the day, the more attention you pay to the quality ranking of your ads, the more likely it is that your campaign will see success. Remember that finding the right strategy, tone, and format will take time.