Tips to Successfully Dispose of Your IT Assets

Much research is necessary when you are purchasing smartphones, computers, or other types of IT assets for your organization. It is needed to ensure that you are getting the best value for your money. When acquiring them, you also look for devices that will complement each other and deliver the results you want to give your business a competitive edge. Even when all this research goes into getting your IT assets, you will ultimately need to replace them to maintain efficiency after a while.

Usually, organizations upgrade their assets after an average of 5 years. When you are replacing these assets, you will need to dispose of them in one way or another. Still, it is vital to get the most out of your gadgets and electronics before reselling or recycling them. Whatever your disposing goal, specific tips will help you dispose of them more successfully.

What is the secure way to protect your organization during data disposition?

Even when you are recycling your data assets, always remember the data it has is of utmost importance. Your database is confidential, so it can put your business in a vulnerable position when it gets into the wrong hands. Nowadays, competition is more fierce than in the past. Most companies are willing to do anything to beat their competitors. When undergoing this process, you will have to scrape all valuable information from these unusable devices.

Liquidating your old IT assets is beneficial. Holding onto them will only take up space and other resources at your workplace. If you want a deeper understanding of this, you can look more extensively into an ITAD explanation. The fact that your equipment is outdated doesn’t mean that others cannot use them. Hence recycling. Here are some tips to go by.

1.Tracking your assets

Getting new IT assets after you have upgraded then distributing them to your employees is not the best plan. It is best to consider tracking each of these assets. That’s because while your employees might come and go, these computers and laptops remain valuable to your business. It is easy to lose untracked assets, especially when the staff knows that they can take them out of the premises without anyone noticing. Such losses can be devastating to your organization, considering how expensive electronics tend to be.

When you have an effective tracking system, you can secure your database and assets. The system can include things such as scanners and barcodes. It will enable you to track who has checked out a specific device. Hence, they can be accountable in case the device is not accounted for later on. It would also help to have an inventory so that it is easier to track assets that are not being used and where they are. With an asset tracking system, you will minimize losses that result from misplacements and theft. Most importantly, this helps curb data breaches and enables your organization to get the most out of these assets.

2.Planning your IT assets life cycle

If you want to have general success in technology recycling, it has to start by meticulously planning your IT assets’ life cycle. You won’t always accurately foresee when new products in the market will be released. Hence you can’t always tell when your data center will be rendered obsolete. However, it might be possible to estimate as gadgets usually remain valuable for about three to five years.

With this estimate, you can create a plan. It will allow you to have budget your money for future upgrades. This also gives you adequate time to raise funds for this without eating into the budget allocated to various departments. If you intend to sell these dated devices, you need to ensure that they have retained some marketability. That means that they should be sold when it is close to the end of their cycle. If maybe, you intend to maximize your use before upgrading, then you can upgrade after more than five years.

3.Wiping or shredding obsolete IT assets

When disposing of your assets, the most straightforward route is getting a certified and reliable ITAD to shred or wipe your devices on your behalf. If you are not remarketing your gadgets because you used them to the maximum, recycling or shredding them is okay. If they still have some retail value, the ITAD service will wipe them while abiding by the necessary privacy laws before remarketing these assets. You can also have this partner handle recycling on your behalf. It will help you save time, as well as help you recover some money.

Disposition of data assets responsibly is the duty of every firm. This will not only benefit your organization but also creates employment and is suitable for your environment. The tips above should give you a place to start if you are clueless.