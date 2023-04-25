Home
To give you control over your internet data, Florida legislators pass a digital bill of rights.

A legislative committee has reduced the scope of a technology measure that would have targeted firms like AmazonGoogleAppleand Facebook in an effort to give people greater control over their online presence.

In order for customers to know when and if their personal data is gatheredthe bill imposes new disclosure rules and mandates that businesses obtain consent before collecting and selling customers‘ personal dataAdditionallyit stops businesses from selling a person’s personal information without that person’s agreement to a data brokerThe proposal is a part of the top priorities pursued by Republican governor Ron DeSantiswho wants to strengthen consumer privacy safeguardsprevent censorshipand codify “digital rights” into state lawThe content monitoring measure desired by DeSantis in particular is included in Florida’s legislationbut tech companies worry that it is once more unconstitutional.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association issued a warning about the Florida billssaying they provide customers the option to refuse the sale of their informationthe right to access the information a corporation has on themand the right to ask for their erasure or correctionThis year’s bill does not include language allowing users to bring legal action against companies if they can demonstrate that their data was sold in violation of the proposalbut it does prohibit government officials from asking social media companies to remove content or certain userswith exceptions for criminal activity or matters involving public safety.

The co-founder and CEO of QRX LabsAlexander Fedorowicztestified before the Senate Rules Committee that permitting users to optout of online advertising might have a significant influence on his business’s financial performanceSenators were informed by Jon Potter of the Connected Commerce Council that a study of Florida’s small businesses revealed that focused digital advertising is more costefficient than billboardstelevisionnewspapersand radioas well as more effectiveIn order to allay those worriesBradley suggested, and the Rules Committee approved a rewriting of the bill that tries to restrict its application to the largest internet companies.

A bill regulating “targeted advertising” for profit businesses that generate more than $1 billion in global gross revenue and either generate 50of their revenue from ad salesrun consumer smart speakers with voice commandsrun app storesor run digital distribution platforms has been approved by the House Commerce Committee.

The bill intends to control “targeted advertising,” which is described as the practice of a business deciding whether or not to show you an advertisement based on data gathered over time across many platforms and used to forecast your behaviorThe implementation date of July 1 is too soon for firms to comply with the penalty measuresaccording to Adam Basforda lobbyist for Associated Industries of FloridaThe plan might have a detrimental effect on free businessSpence Purnellhead of technology policy at the libertarian advocacy group Reason FoundationcautionedFor a final votethe legislation will now go before the entire House and Senate.

