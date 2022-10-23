To Serve as a GPS Substitute, the University of Texas Hacked Starlink’s Signal.

The more than 3,000 satellites that make up the Starlink network have the capacity to do even more, such as replace the twenty satellites that power the Global Positioning System, in addition to bringing high-speed internet connectivity to even the most remote regions of the Earth. After SpaceX rejected the concept, a group of academics went the extra mile to use Starlink as a GPS substitute.

While GPS satellites travel one of six different orbits that circle the world twice daily and Starlink’s thousands of satellites retain non-geostationary positions in low-Earth orbit, they both have the ability to beam signals to the planet’s surface.

The signals from several GPS satellites are utilised by navigation devices to calculate their precise position on the planet, while the signals from Starlink are used to deliver internet.

Starlink could be used as a precise and trustworthy backup to the Global Positioning System, according to Todd

Humphreys and a group of researchers from the University of Texas at Austin’s Radionavigation Laboratory. However, SpaceX ultimately decided that this was not a top priority for the company and ceased working with the researchers. Undoubtedly a setback, but the UT Austin team only need the signals—something SpaceX had no way of concealing—and didn’t actually require detailed knowledge of the content the Starlink satellites were transmitting.

With SpaceX’s assistance, it would have been simple to convert Starlink into a navigation system.

To begin, they bought a Starlink terminal and service, which they utilised to stream Rafael Nadal’s HD YouTube footage around-the-clock. The system was coupled with a nearby antenna that was used to pick up the synchronisation sequence signals that Starlink utilises to keep the ground-based receivers linked to the satellites. They made no attempt to decipher or breach the encryption that Starlink utilises to protect its subscribers-only access to its services.

Similar to how the GPS system operates, these recurring synchronisation signals are transmitted at precisely timed intervals: four sequences every millisecond.

