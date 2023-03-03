Apps that deliver food are growing in popularity. Top meal delivery apps simplify the process for clients who want food delivered or taken away. More significantly, these applications allow restaurant operators to manage their expansion and prosperity through online ordering and delivery. Below are the top 10 best food delivery apps in US.

Customers may view the menu and make orders on their preferred devices with online ordering. Which mobile app will help your restaurant reach its market? Consumers place 6 out of 10 digital orders using their mobile devices. Examining the achievements of well-known online meal delivery applications might offer insightful information about market trends and tactics. This article thoroughly examines the major participants in the industry, as well as their distinctive strategies for user engagement and distribution choices. This insightful read will give you the information required to maintain competitiveness in the always-changing world of food delivery, whether trying to enter the industry or enhance your current app.

Check out the top 10 best food delivery apps in US

1. Toast Take Out

Toast Take Out is a mobile ordering platform that allows restaurateurs to own their revenues and customer connections by enabling consumers to quickly order pickup or delivery from the restaurant without paying a fee. In the market for business delivery apps, it’s a game-changer. It provides a comprehensive selection of delivery options created by and for restaurant professionals. Toast Take out is amongst the top 10 best food delivery apps in the US.

Throttling manages online orders during busy times, keeping the kitchen manageable. It frees up your staff from managing orders over the phone or on a different app by integrating seamlessly with the Toast point-of-sale systems in your restaurant. Access to thousands of potential new customers while enabling easy restocking for returning regulars.

The cost of the Toast POS system subscription for your business includes the cost of the delivery ordering service. With Toast Take Out, commission fees are not charged. This implies that you and your clients can order their preferences.

2. Uber Eats

Uber Eats offers a variety of delivery options. Their app is motivating because of their high-value relationships in their active marketplace. One of the most substantial and trustworthy networks of delivery drivers.

Access to the substantial consumer base of Uber. You may contact your clients in the online market by using marketing techniques. Uber Eats prices change depending on the services you choose for your restaurant. Uber Eats typically charges restaurants a fee on each delivery between 15% and 30% and 6% for pickup orders.

Postmates is a well-known programme on the market for user bases in particular geographic areas. Although the Postmates app is still autonomous and has a loyal following of users, Uber Eats currently owns and runs the business.

With a more miniature marketplace, UberEats offers all its benefits, including access to its network of delivery drivers. It provides a special reward structure to Postmates members’ clients—high brand recognition due to prolonged delivery hours in various locations.

As their prices are the same, restaurants that wish to work with Postmates must also work with Uber Eats. Restaurants are charged a fee by UberEats of 6% for pickup orders and 15% to 30% for each delivery.

3. DoorDash

Restaurants, grocers, bars, and other shops collaborate with DoorDash to provide their patrons with efficient delivery services. It provides a wide choice of options for restaurants of various types. Integrations enable simple order fulfilment with several point-of-sale programmes. They have a sizable group of trustworthy delivery people called Dashers.

Each solution tier that DoorDash provides has a base price. Delivery without commission is only available on the premium tier. The commission rates for delivery and pickup orders at the other tiers range from 15% to 30%.

4. ChowNow

Restaurants that serve the neighbourhood well can benefit significantly from their Direct and Marketplace offerings. For restaurant operators, ChowNow provides a distinctive selection of delivery options. It ties eateries up with a delivery driver network. With branded applications and websites, there is no interruption between your brand and the customer. It offers a variety of marketing techniques to aid in building brand recognition. Integrates with the POS systems in your business. The annual cost of the ChowNow Direct package is $139. A “flex fee” of 3.99 will be charged for each ChowNow delivery, which the restaurant might pass to the client.

5. Grub Hub

The primary goal of GrubHub is to provide restaurants with flexible delivery options. This tool can assist you in creating a “ghost kitchen,” or virtual restaurant, out of your business’s kitchen. It provides order management that interfaces with certain POS systems for restaurants. More delivery options might increase the reach and clientele of your business. Converting your restaurant’s kitchen into a virtual restaurant enhances revenues.

6. Caviar

Eateries may stand out in the competitive DoorDash industry thanks to elevated and distinctive branding. Delivering “the best local food” from the “coolest spots,” Caviar is a DoorDash partner. It works well for eateries with one or more locations in sizable cities. It gives you access to trustworthy delivery drivers in DoorDash’s network. The cost structure is the same for restaurants that wish to collaborate with Caviar and DoorDash. DoorDash levies 15% to 30% commissions on deliveries and 6% on pickup orders done through their mobile applications.

7. Seamless

The entirety of GrubHub’s flexible restaurant delivery options. GrubHub, which runs Seamless, retains a separate app, marketplace, and branding. In certain cities, it increased delivery and brand recognition. If your consumer base is familiar with the app, Seamless is an excellent option. Like GrubHub, which charges restaurant partners a 5%–20% fee on pickup orders and deliveries, Seamless has the same price structure. Seamless is another app in the list of the top 10 best food delivery apps in the US.

9. Delivery.com

Delivery.com has established a vast network and market with delivery options for restaurants, laundry, groceries, and alcohol. This food delivery app is an excellent option for eateries that can manage frequent catering-sized orders because so many offices use it to purchase meals. With more than 3 million users, Delivery.com has a sizable user base. It offers marketplaces for catering and other B2B food delivery to offices. It features a network of drivers and restaurant partners around the country.

For eateries, Delivery.com provides flexible pricing. 15% is the typical commission per order. Also, according to their website, there are no delivery costs for eateries using the service.

10. ASAP: Delivery Dudes, Waiter & BiteSquad

Delivery Dudes and Bite Squad operate in cities in a few Southern and Midwestern states and are now part of Waitr’s expansion and rebranding as ASAP goods. A trustworthy network of delivery drivers is available for all Powered by ASAP goods. Options for full-service deliveries for eateries that want a hands-off approach. It has a significant marketplace of high-quality restaurants and developing brand awareness in several locations. For delivery orders, all Powered by ASAP delivery brands offer pricing specific to the particular restaurant, although they charge that establishment an average fee of 15%.