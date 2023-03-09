In the US, national parks are protected areas of land and water that the government has set aside for public pleasure and protection. 63 national parks have been established in the US, each having distinctive natural and cultural aspects. The Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Zion, and Yellowstone are a few of the most visited national parks. Below down is the list of top 10 best national parks in US.

Millions of people visit national parks yearly and value them as a vital component of American culture. With activities like hiking, camping, animal viewing, and scenic driving, national parks allow visitors to appreciate the grandeur of the natural world. Many parks contain critical archaeological sites, cultural landscapes, and monuments of historical and cultural value. To reduce their environmental effect and maintain the survival of these unique locations for future generations, visitors to national parks are urged to follow the Leave No Trace guidelines.

Top 10 best national parks in US

1. Yosemite National Park

The Sierra Nevada mountains in California, USA, are home to the sizable protected area, Yosemite National Park. It was designated a national park in 1890, and since then, it has been renowned for its magnificent granite cliffs, waterfalls, old sequoia trees, and variety of species.

Several of the park’s most recognisable monuments, like Half Dome, El Capitan, and Yosemite Falls, may be found in Yosemite Valley, the park’s most prominent location. Tourists may explore the valley and its numerous natural treasures via hiking, rock climbing, and taking beautiful drives.

In addition to the valley, the park’s 1,200 square miles of untamed wilderness include steep gorges, old forests, and high alpine meadows. Fishing, birding, and trekking are all popular pastimes.

The Ahwahnee Hotel and the Yosemite Valley Lodge, two iconic lodges in Yosemite, provide guests with cosy lodging and convenient access to the park’s numerous attractions.

Yosemite may be congested because of its popularity, especially during the summer months when it is busiest. It is advised that visitors make arrangements for camping, hotels, and activities in advance.

2. Yellowstone National Park

Most of Yellowstone National Park is in Wyoming, although it also has portions in Montana and Idaho. It was created as the first national park in the world in 1872 and is well-known for its wildlife, which includes grizzly bears, wolves, herds of bison and elk, and its geothermal features, which include geysers, hot springs, and mud pots.

The Yellowstone Caldera, one of the greatest active volcanic systems in the world, is also located within the park. As a result of the park’s position atop this volcanic system, there are geothermal characteristics there. Old Faithful, a geyser that frequently erupts and is one of the park’s most well-known attractions, is the most well-known of these features.

Yellowstone not only has geothermal characteristics, but it also has breathtaking scenery with canyons, lakes, and waterfalls. There are several routes and campsites for guests to use in this well-liked location for hiking, camping, and fishing.

The Old Faithful Lodge and the Lake Yellowstone Hotel are just two historic lodges found in Yellowstone; they provide guests with cosy lodging and convenient access to the park’s numerous attractions.

Yellowstone may be congested because of its popularity, especially when it is busiest in the summer. It is advised that visitors make arrangements for camping, hotels, and activities in advance.

3. Glacier National Park

A spectacular protected region called Glacier National Park may be found in Montana's Rocky Mountains. It was declared a national park in 1910 and is renowned for its beautiful alpine lakes, towering peaks, and glacially sculpted valleys.

The park’s numerous paths may be explored on foot, by bicycle, or on horseback. Almost 700 miles of hiking routes, including parts of the renowned Continental Divide Trail, may be found in the park. The park also provides guided tours and ranger-led programmes, including campfire lectures and informative hikes.

Very diverse species, including grizzly bears, black bears, wolves, mountain goats, and bighorn sheep, may be found in Glacier National Park. Multiple trout varieties are available for fishing in the park’s several lakes and streams, which are open to visitors.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road, a beautiful drive with breathtaking views of the park’s terrain, is one of the park’s most well-known attractions. The road provides access to many of the park’s trails and campgrounds and is only available during the summer months.

The Many Glacier Hotel and the Lake McDonald Lodge, two-storied lodges in Glacier National Park, provide guests with cosy lodging and convenient access to the park’s numerous attractions.

Glacier National Park may be busy because of its popularity, especially during the summer months when it is busiest. It is advised that visitors make camping, accommodation, and activity arrangements in advance.

4. Grand Canyon National Park

In the USA’s northern Arizona state sits the sizable protected area known as Grand Canyon National Park. It was declared a national park in 1919 and is well-known for its distinctive, vivid rock formations that the Colorado River sculpted over millions of years.

The park provides breathtaking canyon views to tourists from several vantage points, including the well-liked South Rim and the less-frequented North Rim. Also, some routes range from strolls around the rim to challenging excursions to the canyon bottom, allowing visitors to descend into the canyon. There are also rafting tours offered down the Colorado River for those looking for a more daring adventure.

Grand Canyon National Park is notable for its cultural and historical significance in addition to its natural beauty. Native American tribes have lived in the region for thousands of years, and the park is home to many archaeological sites and relics.

The park also has several historic lodges, such as the El Tovar Hotel and the Bright Angel Lodge, that provide guests with cosy lodging and simple access to numerous attractions.

Grand Canyon National Park is a well-liked tourist attraction, so it may get busy, especially in the summer when it's busy. It is advised that visitors make arrangements for camping, hotels, and activities in advance.

5. Zion National Park

Beautiful Zion National Park is a protected southern Utah, United States region. It was declared a national park in 1919 and is well-known for its striking red rock formations, narrow valleys, and distinctive desert setting.

Almost 200 miles of hiking paths, from short strolls to strenuous hikes requiring technical expertise, are available to park visitors. The Narrows is the most well-known trek; it leads hikers into a small slot canyon with steep sandstone cliffs.

Rock climbing is another popular activity in Zion National Park, where there are thousands of routes for climbers of various skill levels. In addition, camping, hiking, and scenic drives through the park are available to visitors.

Mule deer, mountain lions, and California condors are among the many animals that call the area home. The park’s rich human history may also be explored by visitors, who will find traces of human occupancy reaching back more than 8,000 years.

The famed Zion Canyon and Angels Landing are only two distinctive rock formations in Zion National Park’s breathtaking landscape. A shuttle service is also available to allow tourists to access the park’s various trails and attractions without a car.

Because of its popularity, Zion National Park occasionally gets congested, especially when it is busiest in the summer. It is advised that visitors make arrangements for camping, hotels, and activities in advance.

6. Grand Teton National Park

In the United States, Northwestern Wyoming is home to the lovely protected area known as Grand Teton National Park. The park, which was declared a national park in 1929, is renowned for its high peaks, clean lakes, and a variety of fauna.

Almost 200 miles of hiking paths, from short strolls to strenuous hikes requiring technical expertise, are available to park visitors. The most well-known trek is the Cascade Canyon Trail, which leads to Inspiration Point and Hidden Falls after passing through the picturesque Cascade Canyon.

With chances to observe elk, moose, bison, grizzly bears, and black bears, Grand Teton National Park is also a well-liked spot for wildlife viewing. Multiple trout varieties are available for fishing in the park’s several lakes and streams, which are open to visitors.

Several historic lodges in the park, such as the Jackson Lake Lodge and the Jenny Lake Lodge, provide guests with welcoming lodging and convenient access to the area’s numerous attractions.

The Teton Range, a huge mountain range seen from many locations within the park, is one of its most well-known features. The range contains the well-known Grand Teton, which has a height of more than 13,700 feet and is a well-liked climbing location.

Grand Teton National Park may get busy since it’s a well-liked site, especially in the summer when it’s busiest. It is advised that visitors make arrangements for camping, hotels, and activities in advance.

7. Bryce Canyon National Park

Beautiful Bryce Canyon National Park may be found in southern Utah, USA. It was designated a national park in 1928 and is well-known for its unusual geological features, including in-nature amphitheatres carved out of pink, orange, and red limestone rock.

Almost 50 miles of hiking routes, ranging from strolls along the rim to challenging descents into canyons, are available to tourists in the park. The Navajo Loop Trail, which descends into the canyon and passes some of the park’s most well-known formations, including Thor’s Hammer and Wall Street, is the most well-liked trek.

With its high height and bright night skies, Bryce Canyon National Park is also a well-liked spot for stargazing. This makes for superb views of the stars and planets. Star parties and astronomy events are frequently held at the park for guests.

Mule deer, pronghorn antelope, and several bird species may be found in the park, along with other types of wildlife. Visitors may also explore the park’s rich human history; there is proof that people have lived there for over 10,000 years.

The spectacular and distinctive rock formations at Bryce Canyon National Park include the well-known hoodoos and tall spires of rock that have been eroded over millions of years. A shuttle service is also available to allow tourists to access the park’s various trails and attractions without a car.

Bryce Canyon National Park may be busy due to its popularity, especially during the summer months when it is busiest. It is advised that visitors make arrangements for camping, hotels, and activities in advance.

8. Rocky Mountain National Park

Beautiful Rocky Mountain National Park is a protected region in the US state of Colorado. With its soaring peaks, alpine lakes, and abundant animals, it was designated a national park in 1915.

Almost 350 miles of hiking routes, from short strolls to strenuous hikes requiring technical expertise, are available to park visitors. The trek to Bear Lake, a stunning alpine lake encircled by snow-capped mountains, is the most well-known walk.

Seeing animals is another popular activity at Rocky Mountain National Park, where visitors may observe elk, bighorn sheep, and black bears. Multiple trout varieties are available for fishing in the park’s several lakes and streams, which are open to visitors.

The Stanley Hotel, which served as the model for Stephen King’s book “The Shining,” is one of several old lodges in the park. Visitors may also use the park’s several campgrounds and picnic spots and a beautiful drive down Trail Ridge Road, which rises to a height of more than 12,000 feet and provides breathtaking views of the mountains in the vicinity.

Longs Peak, the park’s tallest mountain and a favourite among hikers and climbers, is one of its most well-known features. Other noteworthy mountains in the park are Flattop Mountain and Hallett Peak.

Due to its popularity, Rocky Mountain National Park occasionally gets congested, particularly when it is busiest in the summer. It is advised that visitors make arrangements for camping, hotels, and activities in advance.

9. Arches National Park

Beautiful Arches National Park is a protected region in eastern Utah, United States. With more than 2,000 naturally occurring stone arches and other rock formations, it was designated as a national park in 1971 and is renowned for its unusual geological features.

Almost 80 miles of hiking routes, from strolls to challenging treks requiring technical abilities, are available to park visitors. The climb to Delicate Arch, a famous natural arch that has come to represent the park, is the most well-known. Rock climbing is another popular activity at Arches National Park, with over 300 documented climbing routes. The park’s main road offers breathtaking views of the area’s numerous rock formations, and visitors may also take scenic drives along it.

Many animal species, such as coyotes, desert bighorn sheep, and several bird species, call the area home. Visitors may also explore the park’s rich human history; there is proof that people have lived there for over 10,000 years.

The spectacular and distinctive rock formations at Arches National Park include the well-known Delicate Arch, Balancing Rock, and Landscape Arch. Together with these other natural beauties, the park is home to enormous rock spires and sandstone fins.

Arches National Park may get busy because of its popularity, especially during the summer months when it is busiest. It is advised that visitors make camping, accommodation, and activity arrangements in advance.

10. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park sits on the border between North Carolina and Tennessee in the United States. It was declared a national park in 1934 and is renowned for its breathtaking mountain views, luxuriant woods, and abundance of animals.

Almost 800 miles of hiking routes, from short strolls to strenuous hikes requiring technical expertise, are available to park visitors. The most well-known is the walk to Clingmans Dome, the highest point in the park, which offers stunning vistas of the neighbouring mountains.

There are possibilities to watch elk, black bears, and a variety of other species in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is also a well-liked location for wildlife viewing. Multiple trout varieties are available for fishing in the park’s numerous streams and rivers, which are open to visitors.

Many old buildings, including cottages, churches, and other constructions, can be found in the park and showcase the area’s rich cultural heritage. Several museums and tourist centres offer visitors information on the natural history and cultural legacy of the park.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is renowned for its breathtaking fall foliage when the park’s many trees’ leaves change to vivid red, orange, and gold hues. Several picturesque drives are available in the park, including the Newfound Gap Road, which provides breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park may get busy since it's a well-liked tourist attraction, especially in the summer and fall when it's busiest. It is advised that visitors make arrangements for camping, hotels, and activities in advance.