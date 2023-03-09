JPMorgan Chase sues former CEO James Staley over Jeffrey Epstein case

JPMorgan Chase, a multinational financial services company based in New York, has taken legal action against its former CEO James “Jes” Staley. The company has accused Staley of not disclosing information about Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier and convicted sex offender who died in 2019, to the bank.

The lawsuit filed by JPMorgan Chase states that Staley intentionally provided false information to bank officials about his personal interactions and activities with Epstein, and repeatedly misled them about Epstein.

James Staley, who began his career at JPMorgan Chase in the early 1990s and eventually became CEO in 2009 before resigning in 2013, allegedly had personal ties to Jeffrey Epstein and was aware of his involvement in sex trafficking and other crimes.

During his time the investment bank, Staley sought assistance from Epstein, who referred clients to the bank, thus increasing Staley’s prominence within the organization. Despite Epstein’s guilty plea in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor, the two men remained close.

Earlier the U.S. Virgin Islands had filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, claiming that the bank should have been aware of Jeffrey Epstein’s extensive history of exploiting young women, especially considering his close relationship with James Staley. Notably, Epstein remained a client of the investment bank until 2013.

In a separate legal case related to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, a woman identified only as Jane Doe, who claimed to be one of Epstein’s victims, has accused JPMorgan Chase of failing to prevent his crimes. Jane Doe alleged that a friend of Epstein’s sexually assaulted her and visited young girls at Epstein’s properties.

JPMorgan Chase is now citing Jane Doe’s allegations in its lawsuit against James Staley, claiming that the unnamed friend was actually Staley himself.

Through its recent lawsuit against James Staley, JPMorgan Chase is seeking a court order that would hold Staley accountable to pay any damages awarded to the plaintiffs in the lawsuits filed by the US Virgin Islands and Jane Doe against the bank.

Additionally, the investment bank is attempting to recover all compensation and funds paid to Staley from 2006 until his resignation as CEO in 2013.

Jeffrey Epstein case – Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, accused of trafficking minors for sex. He had connections with politicians and celebrities. Arrested in July 2019 on federal charges, he was found dead in his cell in a New York detention center while awaiting trial in August 2019.