Top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges in 2022

It has been a really long time since the cryptocurrency industry was first introduced and honestly, the industry has had a wonderful journey so far by being able to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and managing to make a name for itself in the global marketplace. Not just that, as mentioned, the industry has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, thus helping it to reach greater heights!

Having said that, I believe a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry and I am sure that you are eagerly waiting for us to start with what we have with us today but, for some of you who are new to this whole thing, it’s best if we have a brief look at the industry first.

To begin with, cryptocurrencies as the name suggest are nothing but a form of online or virtual currencies that can easily be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

In other words, crypto is a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences as well.

Also, when the industry was first introduced there were not many currencies to choose from and honestly, not many people were looking to be a part of it either as people back then were very skeptical with respect to the return on investments they could expect as well as the safety of their money too.

That is surely not the case anymore as today, we have pools of currencies available for investors to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in includes Bitcoin, Cardano, Baby Doge, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Binance Coin, PancakeSwap as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

In addition to this, it feels rather interesting seeing such a rapid growth of the industry over the past couple of years and so, let’s look at some of the major contributing factors responsible for this huge success including portability, high-profit margins, volatility, negligible response time, convince it offers, intuitive nature as well as ease of use of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts in the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, the Top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges in 2022. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges in 2022

As we probably know by now, cryptocurrencies are here to stay and with the rise of Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, as well as Cardano, this relatively new asset class, has definitely managed to become a much more popular choice for institutional as well as retail traders alike. Not just that, the best place in order to find and invest in your favorite currency is a reputable crypto exchange.

Speaking of cryptocurrency exchanges online, it basically functions similarly to a stock brokerage, thus allowing users on the platform to easily trade, sell, purchase and even earn interest on several cryptocurrencies. However, the best cryptocurrency exchanges are known to offer a rather secure place for storing your virtual assets and a simple way of depositing funds and beginning trading.

Having said that, we have tried to compile a list of top crypto exchanges as of 2022, so I suggest you keep reading in order to learn much more about which one might be the best fit for your investment goals.

1. Coinbase:

Coinbase is nothing but a full-service virtual currency exchange that is known to offer a rather large section of cryptocurrencies for selling, buying, and trading of course. In addition to this, with competitive fees, an highly intuitive mobile application, as well as the ability to borrow against Bitcoin holdings, is really the reason why Coinbase is the topic pick for us and investors all across the globe. Not to mention, Coinbase proves to be the best overall exchange, best if you want an exchange with lower fees, best for beginners, and even the best exchange if you want to deal in Bitcoin.

2. Gemini:

Talking about Gemini, it is nothing but simply a US-based cryptocurrency exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. Not just that, with a rather strong focus on regulator compliances as well as security, Gemini is known to become the very first SEC-regulated crypto exchange back in 2016 and is said to have been licensed by New York Financial Services Department. Having said that, the basic reason for including Gemini in this list is that, the said exchange is simply a regulated U.S. crypto exchange that is said to be offering custodial services, secure transactions, and even hot wallet insurance for cryptocurrency holdings.

3. Kraken:

Kraken as some of you might know is one of the original crypto trading platforms, which is known to have a rather great selection of coins as well as tokens to trade and invest in. Not just that, Kraken is known to allow margin trading as well. However, it is a real exchange, which makes it not as easy to use as and when compared to other platforms on the list. Having said that, Kraken is definitely ideal for active traders, offering low trading fees, advanced order and charting types, as well as access to marginal and futures trading as mentioned previously.

4. Huobi Global:

Huobi Global is simply an international cryptocurrency exchange that is known to be offering access to over 340 virtual currencies including a wide selection of altcoins as well. In addition to this, while Huobi global is said to support some of the most popular altcoins on the market such as Solana, Ethereum, or Cardano, it also has hundreds of coins with smaller market caps, thus giving users the ability to invest in some interesting projects, some of which aren’t even available on larger exchanges.

5. eToro:

eToro is known to have been around for quite some time now in the United Kingdom as well as throughout Europe but they are now said to be allowing traders in the United States. Apart from this, the platform is said to offer a rather huge variety of virtual assets to sell or purchase on the exchange and even better, they have a practice trading account of sorts, thus helping you to give it a try before you actually use it it it real funds. Also, as of today, eToro is said to be offering nearly 10 dollars as a bonus for depositing and trading 100 dollars in crypto assets. However, this is only available for US users.

6. Crypto.com:

Speaking of Crypto.com, it is by far one of the largest as well as the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges available out there. Though the platform is said to be based out of Hong Kong, still it offers a ton of support for US-based customers. Not just that, currently, you can easily have access to about 90 tokens and coins all across the globe and 50 tokens and coins if you are in the US. However, the major drawback is that it’s only app-based at this point in time and there is no desktop version of the same.

7. Binance:

Binance as you probably know is said to be one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the marketplace and is a great platform for getting into some popular currencies like Neo or Cardano. Despite having one of the most robust trading platforms out there, Binance is still not as easy to use as and when compared to other competitors. Also, it is worth noting that, Binance.US is the US version of the said platform, which is said to have limited coins as well as tokens to invest in versus the international version of the platform. Also, some other benefits include low fees, as well as fast transaction time.

8. Voyager:

Voyager is nothing but a popular platform when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies as it was one of the very first publicly-traded exchanges in the marketplace. Moreover, the said platform is known to be entirely app-driven and offers a commission-less trading structure. In addition to this, though voyager is said to support most major virtual currencies, it also has solid support and engagement its users and pays competitive interest rates on assets. Lastly, when you open a Voyager account, you can also earn nearly 25 dollars in BTC after trading 100 dollars in crypto.

9. Uphold:

Uphold is one such platform that is said to offer a simple solution to trading multiple assets like opening one account and trading multiple assets without making a trip back to cash. Moreover, if you have ever traded virtual currency you must know that a lot of coins as well as tokens are only traded in certain pairs, so you are always going back to ETH or BTC. However, on Uphold, you would be able to trade multiple assets directly. Plus, the said platform is one of the very few exchanges that allow you to trade DOGE, XRP, and more.

10. BlockFi:

BlockFi is simply a cryptocurrency investment platform that is said to allow you to easily lend and earn interest on your holding. In addition to this, instead of selling your tokens and coins, you can also borrow against your holdings. So, if you are just looking to hold your tokens, you can also just let them earn interest for you. Not to mention, you can get up to 250 dollars as a bonus when you make a deposit for 25 dollars and maintain it for the specified period of time.

Reading so far, I hope you must have gotten a fair insight into some of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in the marketplace and I believe, now you’ll be able to decide on your own as to which of these exchanges would you choose for dealing your way into the crypto world!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, you need to understand the fact that all cryptocurrencies have their own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any losses if at all necessary.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on the Top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges in 2022? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

