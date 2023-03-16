Top 10 investment in Shark Tank India Season 2

The last episode of Shark Tank India Season 2 aired on March 10, 2023. A total of Rs. 81.16 crores was invested in the follow-up to the immensely famous reality television series Shark Tank India season 1, which starred Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain.

This season was without the incredibly well-liked sharks Ashneer Grover, the former CEO of Bharat Pe, and Ghazal Alagh, the co-founder of MamaEarth. The second season of the well-known reality programme has included several creative presentations and brilliant company concepts that mesmerised the judges, who contributed a total of 81.16 crores. Shark Tank India’s second season began on January 2, 2023, and concluded on March 10, 2023.

Impressive pitches this season included those from the casual shoe company Flathead, the vegan hair colour company Paradyes, the logistic start-up from Kashmir, Fastbeetle, and Recode. You can keep reading the article to learn about the top 10 investments.

Top 10 Investments in Shark Tank India

1. Padcare Lab – Founded by Ajinkya Dhariya

Ajinkya Dhariya was inspired to create PadCare Labs, an ecosystem that offers an end-to-end solution for sanitary waste disposal, after witnessing ragpickers separate soiled sanitary napkins and diapers from other garbage with their bare hands.

In India, where less than 50% of women use sanitary napkins, about 3.37 lakh tonnes of garbage from hygienic napkins and infant diapers are produced yearly. The decomposition of a sanitary pad might take 500–800 years.

As waste in most towns is still not separated, municipal personnel must go through all types of trash and remove the sanitary pads in filthy situations, frequently without gloves. Male employees in certain states decline to pick up sanitary garbage. Also, each year more than 113,000 tonnes of old sanitary towels are dumped in landfills in India.

Dhariya, who hails from the tiny town of Masa in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, witnessed how ragpickers were compelled to manage sanitary trash while working on an ISRO project for a firm in Pune. After being startled by this sight, he contacted his mother and inquired about how she disposed of discarded sanitary towels. She said that she would wrap them in newspaper and toss them.

2. Janitri – Founded by Arun Agarwal

Globally, 2,87,000 women pass away during, immediately after, or shortly after giving birth. According to current figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), there would be about two maternal deaths every minute in 2020. In low- and lower-middle-income nations, maternal mortality accounted for about 95% of all fatalities.

Arun Agarwal of Bengaluru founded Janitri, an innovative healthcare company that develops gadgets that can track the vitals of the mother and unborn child during pregnancy to ensure that neither a woman nor a child dies during pregnancy. It is anticipated that this would lower maternal and newborn mortality.

He began to see solutions to all of these healthcare issues due to being struck by a tremendous tsunami of technology. After being affected by these tales, he applied to the Vellore Institute of Technology. And with that, he entered Janitri into his computer. The amount asked by the founder was Rs 1 crore in exchange for 2.5 per cent equity. The final investment of Rs 1 crore in exchange for 2.5 per cent equity.

3. Atypical Advantage – Founded by Vineet Saraiwala

Many people attempted to save their employment when COVID-19 hit India, but Vineet Saraiwala abandoned his well-paying position at Future Group and started a firm to provide work for people with disabilities instead (PwDs).

Atypical Advantage (AA), launched in December 2020, provides an online database of PwDs searching for full- or part-time work, where corporations may register themselves and hire. It’s beginning to resemble a Naukri for people with disabilities.

The website offers PwDs a place to advertise their services and get employment. Numerous people have signed up with them and begun making money through their site. Raj Jain, a vocalist who is partially blind, and Swaminathan Manivannan, an autistic spectrum disease sufferer, have already made over Rs 1 lakh apiece. Raj Jain has sold over 15 paintings.

More than 1000 PwDs have received employment possibilities through the initiative in the past 1.8 years, and it has collaborated with more than 120 businesses. Vineet, the creator of this firm and an MBA graduate from IIM Bangalore, has retinitis pigmentosa, a rare hereditary condition that gradually robs people of their eyesight over time. He currently only has 10% of his original vision. The amount asked by the founder was Rs 30 lakhs for 1% equity. However, the final investment was Rs 30 lakhs for 3% equity.

4. FastBeetle – Founded by Sheikh Samiullah

Sheikh Sami Ullah and Abid Rashid, two young Kashmiris working for an e-commerce company in Srinagar, decided to launch their own e-commerce business, FastBeetle, after observing the logistical challenges that the average person faces.

“I had been working in an e-commerce company in Srinagar where I noticed the struggles that people in the region faced when it came to logistics. They had to deal with long wait times, inefficient processes, and high costs,” CEO FastBeetle Sheikh Sami Ullah told Time Now.

FastBeetle was established at the height of the August 5 shutdown in central Kashmir’s district of Srinagar to extend its reach to overseas shipments. According to him, the company aims to keep enhancing and growing its offerings to serve its clients better and establish itself as a top logistics provider in the area and beyond. He said that they began by determining the industry’s pain areas before working to create solutions to alleviate them.

He claimed that having a well-thought-out business plan that showed the potential of our good or service, conducting business as a reputable and experienced team, and clearly articulating our enthusiasm and vision for the company allowed us to be successful.

5. Diabexy – Founded By Lokendra Tomar

The creators discussed Indian eating customs, which centre on grains with high glycemic indexes that raise blood sugar levels. The goal of the diabetic snack and food company Diabexy is to eradicate diabetes from India. The company’s food products contain oligo fructose, a fibre used to sweeten cookies and other goods, as well as other sweeteners with a lower glycemic index. The firm sells a variety of goods, including flour and cookies.

The company’s first products were “diabexy” and “keto,” accounting for 50% of sales. Nevertheless, sales of ket items also decreased when the keto diet’s popularity began to wane.

The business was established in 2016 and has amassed over 3.5 lakh clients. In addition to earning a sizable profit of Rs 1.5 crore, the co-founders could take home a combined salary of Rs 1 crore. With 40 people outside the founders, they currently have 70% return clients for their products.

Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, said that Diabexy’s goods are on the pricey side because their flour costs Rs 500 per kg, which is too much for the typical consumer. Also, he is wary of competition and withdraws.

Anupam rejects the offer from Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, but Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, and Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of the CarDekho Group, jointly propose a deal of Rs 1.5 crores for 20% stock. But, Lokendra rejects the offer since he is unwilling to bend from the first estimated stakes.

6. Portl – Founder By Indraneel Gupta

A start-up in fitness technology The smart mirror from Portl, which has sensors and artificial intelligence to provide customers with individualised training, is expected to sell around 5,000 units, a company spokesman said on Friday.

According to Portl’s co-founder Indraneel Gupta, the business created its complete technology in-house and produced its goods in a facility in Hyderabad. He was announcing a collaboration with the fitness and sporting goods retailer Lodhi Sports as he spoke outside an event. According to Gupta, the smart mirror’s AI and sensors correct users’ body postures and offer individualised instruction.

For their startup, “Portl,” Indraneel Gupta (CEO), Armaan Kandhar (COO), and Vishal Chandapeta (CTO) gave a pitch. A device developed by Portl combines the convenience of a home gym with the specialised care of a personal trainer. An interactive “smart mirror” mirror provides health and wellness solutions and highly tailored exercises.

According to Gupta, the business can produce 400–500 units monthly and has found outside vendors that can make 5,000 units monthly. The cost of each intelligent mirror, without taxes, is Rs. 1.25 lakh. For 1% equity, an investment of Rs 1.5 crore was requested. And a final investment of 1.5 crore rupees was made in return for 2.5% ownership.

7. OLL ( Online Live Learning ) – Founded By Shreyaan Daga

In one of the youngest pitches on Shark Tank India Season 2, OLL co-founder Shreyaan Daga left the ‘sharks’ thrilled with his aptitude and business acumen. Daga launched his online learning business as a teen last year after beginning his entrepreneurial adventure at 8. Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh paid Rs 30 lakh for 5% stock in his firm, but a few “sharks” withdrew after realising how difficult it would be to expand the business.

Daga said that while his experience in the tank was 1000 times better than he had anticipated, there were still things he could have done differently. “As a child, I would dream of being on the stage of the show. And while everything went well, I still think it could have been better.”

On the programme, Shreyaan Daga talked about his desire to purchase Unacademy or Byjus. When questioned about it, he chuckled, saying, “Because nobody expected a young boy to say that, they were shocked. Even a few in public were amused by it. However, I must tell you that I got a few messages from employees of those companies asking me if they could join me. They shared how they don’t like the work culture there.”

He founded OLL after seeing that young people needed access to chances and exposure while having much talent. He discussed his own experience with the shortcomings of the present educational system and his desire to build a platform that would enable students to acquire valuable skills that they could apply in the real world. The amount demanded is Rs 30 lakhs rupees for 2% equity. But the final investment of Rs 30 lakhs in exchange for 5% equity.

8. Broomees – Founded by Vaibhav Agrawal

The day’s presentations are kicked off by Saurav Kumar, Niharika Jain, and Vaibhav Agrawal’s company, “Broomees,” a marketplace for hiring vetted domestic assistance. The company “Bromees” has transformed this area of employment into a protected place for housing assistance and provides them with job security, medical insurance, and other perks. The team is seeking an investment of Rs. 80 lakhs against 2% equity to provide services across 150+ pin codes in Delhi NCR.

For their startup, “Broomees,” Vaibhav Agrawal (CEO), Niharika Jian (CSO), and Saurav Kumar (COO) gave a pitch. A website that links families with dependable domestic help. The portal offers various services, including cooking, childcare, and housecleaning.

The website was created by Vaibhav Agrawal and a group of business and technology experts to make it simpler for families to identify and engage in dependable domestic assistance. The amount asked was Rs 80 lakhs rupees in exchange for 2% equity. But the final investment was Rs 1 crore in business for 3% equity in shark tank India.

9. Snitch – Founded by Siddharth R Dungarwal

Dhirendra Dungarwal, for his start-up, “Snitch,” was pitched. A trendy apparel company that sells t-shirts, hoodies, coats, and other clothing items.

Independent designers designed Snitch’s distinctive designs. Their goods may be compared to any well-known name brand since their quality has been maintained.

The amount demanded was Rs 1.5 crore rupees in exchange for 0.5% equity, and the final investment was Rs 1.5 crore in exchange for 1.5% equity in shark tank India.

10. Paradyes – Founded by Siddharth Raghuvanshi and Yushika Jolly

Yushika Jolly founded the semi-permanent hair colour company Paradyes in 2021. She established the brand by spotting a market gap. She partnered with experts and started researching and developing to create hair colours in their lab, relying on her family’s business of dyes and intermediates.

Upon her return from London, Yushika worked with her brother, a chemical engineer by training, to set up a lab in Ankleshwar. He also hired professionals in research and development. She started experimenting with recipes and colours once everything was in place.

The brand requested Rs. 65 lakhs for 1% of the ownership. After the pitch, a heated debate ensued. Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal provided Rs 65 lakh from 4% equity in contrast to Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), who gave the exact amount and equity requested. For 5%, Aman Gupta offered Rs 65 lakh.

The brand’s creator wanted Vineeta and Aman on board, so he countered with a counteroffer of Rs 65 lakh for 3% stock. Ultimately, Vineeta and Aman’s bid of Rs 65 lakh for 2 per cent equity won the pitchers’ duel in shark tank India