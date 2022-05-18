Top 10 most expensive NFTs ever sold!

It has been a really long time since the cryptocurrency industry was first introduced and honestly, the industry has had a wonderful journey so far by being able to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and managing to make a name for itself in the global marketplace. Not just that, as mentioned, the industry has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, thus helping it to reach greater heights!

Having said that, I believe a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry and I am sure that you are eagerly waiting for us to start with what we have with us today but, for some of you who are new to this whole thing, it’s best if we have a brief look at the industry first

To begin with, cryptocurrencies as the name suggest are nothing but a form of online or virtual currencies that can easily be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

In other words, crypto is a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences as well.

Also, when the industry was first introduced there were not many currencies to choose from and honestly, not many people were looking to be a part of it either as people back then were very skeptical with respect to the return on investments they could expect as well as the safety of their money too.

That is surely not the case anymore as today, we have pools of currencies available for investors to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in includes Bitcoin, Cardano, Baby Doge, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Binance Coin, PancakeSwap as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

In addition to this, it feels rather interesting seeing such a rapid growth of the industry over the past couple of years and so, let’s look at some of the major contributing factors responsible for this huge success including portability, high-profit margins, volatility, negligible response time, convince it offers, intuitive nature as well as ease of use of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts in the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, the Top 10 most expensive NFTs ever sold. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Most expensive NFTs ever sold!

To put it simply, non-fungible tokens or NFTs are nothing but simply unique virtual objects that are known to be backed by blockchain technology, which as a matter of fact ensures that they cannot be replicated or counterfeited. Now, NFTs can be a video, a painting, a video game collectible item, an audio snippet, a GIF, or almost anything else you could think of.

In addition to this, though they are obviously not without fault, NFTs certainly seems to be a bastion for creativity in the virtual or online space. In other words, despite of being around for quite some time now, NFTs have only managed to rise to real prominence in 2021 are can easily be bought and sold over various exchanges available online and are stored on the blockchain itself.

1. The Merge- $91.8M

The Merge is simply a virtual artwork that has been created by an anonymous digital artist nicknamed Pak and was sold on December 6, 2021, for about 91.8 million dollars on the NFT decentralized marketplace Nifty Gateway. However, as per reports, the piece was said to be fractionalized to nearly 312,686 pieces, which were distributed to 28,983 buyers.

Having said that, the catch here is the fact that, The Merge was a single artwork that was composed of a collection of masses that users could easily buy. Also, these pieces could be stockpiled in order to make a bigger mass and then sell it on the secondary market. By the end of the said sale, about 91.8 million dollars was spent, thus making it the most expensive NFT sold to date.

2. The First 5000 Days- $69.3M

The First 5000 Days is another Beeple piece and is said to be the most expensive NFT to have been sold to one sole owner and there is a good reason for it! Beeple’s artwork is so high tier and is much respected within the community and this piece essentially is a collage of about 5000 pieces of his work. Furthermore, starting all the way back in 2007, he pledged to create one piece of art every day and this is more or less the result of the same. Needless to say, it was worth the effort.

3. Clock- $52.7M

Speaking of Clock, it is simply a piece that has been created by Pak and Julian Assange and is said to almost act literally as a clock, counting the days that WikiLeaks founder Assange was imprisoned. Apart from that, the overall aim of this particular NFT was to raise funds for Assange’s legal defense and was actually later purchased by AssangeDAO, which is a collection of over 10,000 people said to be pooling their money in order to purchase the NFT and support Assange.

4. Beeple’s HUMAN ONE- $28.98M

Talking about the HUMAN ONE, it is a rather dynamic, life generative sculpture that was created by Beeple, composed of an astronaut shown wondering across shifting environments and can change depending on the artist. Moreover, Beeple has actually made a promise to update the Human One during his lifetime so that the art will never remain static! I think it goes without saying that, the concept managed to attract numerous investors at Christie’s but it was crypto billionaire, Ryan Zurrer who snapped it up for nearly 29,985,000 dollars on December 9, 2021.

5. Larva Labs, CryptoPunk #7523- $11.75M

The CryptoPunks is an NFT collection that is known to consist of several uniquely generated characters that are based on the Ethereum blockchain. Other than this, in June 2021, London’s auction house Sotheby’s saw CryptoPunk #7523, also dubbed “Covid Alien,”, which was sold for about 11.75 million dollars, thus making it the most expensive CryptoPunk sold to date. Also, the NFT is said to belong to a series of rare aliens, which consisted of 9 ‘Alien Punks’.

6. Xcopy: Right Click and Save As Guy- $7.09M

Xcopy, which is said to be known for his dystopian and death-themed works, has recently created the Right-click and Save As Guy. He actually is known to have given his name to his NFT artwork as a joke for those who think that non-fungible tokens are not that special as they can easily be right-clicked and downloaded. Not just that, the NFT image was auctioned on the decentralized marketplace Superare, sold for about 1600 ETH worth around 7.09 million dollars on December 10 to Comozo de Medici.

Moreover, interestingly enough, the buyer’s alias is known to belong to no other than the hip hop legend and global celebrity, Snoop Dogg.

7. Art Blocks, Ringers #109- $6.93M

Art Blocks is nothing but a storefront for genuinely programmable and on-demand generative artwork that is said to be stored directly on the popular Ethereum blockchain. Also, it is probably worth noting that, Ringers #109 is one of the artworks from their collection of 99,000 Art Block NFTs.

8. Beeple’s Crossroad- $6.6M

Crossroad is largely an animated nonfungible token that is known to have been created by Mike Winkelmann, who is better known for his artistic pseudonym Beeple. In other words, Beeple’s Crossroad is nothing but just a short 10-second movie of sorts that is said to depict people walking past a large, fallen body with insults written all over it. Also, Beeple’s works are so highly respected as they are known to offer something that is slightly different from what we see in the case of regular NFTs and if that’s not enough, I believe the price speaks for itself!

9. This Changed Everything- $5.4M

This changed everything just like all others is an NFT of the source code used for one of the earliest versions of the World Wide Web. Apart from that, it does come with several other perks for the owners as well such as a virtual poster of the code written by him, a few time-stamped documents that recorded the history of the internet in its early days as well as a letter written by Sir Timothy John Berners-Lee, an English computer scientist, who was also the inventor of the internet!

10. Save Thousands of Lives- $4.5M

Noora Health, an organization that saves the lives of patients at risk in South Asia is known to have created the Save Thousands of Life NFT in order to help them raise funds. On a similar note, this particular artwork has managed to make it to the top list of most expensive NFTs with a selling price of over 1337 ETH, worth somewhere around 4.5 million dollars in May 2021. Know that the profits were allocated to the organization’s program aimed at saving the lives of newborns instead.

Reading so far, I hope you must have gotten a fair insight into some of the most expensive NFTs ever sold and I believe, now you’ll be much more interested in knowing about other existing and upcoming NFTs and trading them online!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, you need to understand the fact that all cryptocurrencies have their own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any losses if at all necessary.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on some of the most expensive NFTs ever sold? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

Also read: Top 10 long term cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022