Top 10 portfolio stocks of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as ‘Big Bull’ in the Indian stock market, passed away on Sunday morning at 6:30 AM at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. He was suffering from diabetes and kidney-related health issues, which reportedly led to organ failure.

The ace investor and stock trader, who began investing at a young age, with a small amount of just 5000 rupees, went on to become the 35th richest person in the country with a net worth of 5.5 billion dollars.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is considered an investor with a very bullish attitude toward the market, was described as an Investor with a Midas touch by Forbes Magazine. All along his investment and trading journey, Jhunjhunwala lived up to this description, as all stocks touched by him ended up becoming multi-baggers.

S&P BSE Sensex, which stood around 150 points when Rakesh Jhunjhunwala began his investment journey, currently stands at 59,462.78. A majority of the upward journey of Sensex were aided by the stock trading and investment activities of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Today, as the entire stock market mourns the demise of a legend and the end of an era, let us look at the top 10 stock holdings of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in the order of shareholding value.

At the end of the second quarter of the current financial year, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned 32 stocks with varying shareholding values from 1.2% to 23%.

1 – Titan Company Limited – Stocks of Titan Company Limited, owned by Tata Group, was one of the most favourites stocks of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and currently holds 5.10% shareholding in the company.

Titan Company Limited, which is one of the largest jewellery brands and watch manufacturers in the world, witnessed investments from Jhunjhunwala during FY 2002-03. He bought shares at a rate of 30-32 rupees per share, at a time when the company was going through degrowth and financial crisis.

He now holds 4,48,50,970 shares in the company with a value of 11,086.9 crore rupees.

2 – Star Health and Allied Insurance Company – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala began investing in the insurance company during FY 2018-19 and held a 17.49 per cent stake along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. The total shareholding value stood at 7,017.5 crores at the end of the June 2022 quarter.

3 – Metro Brands – Ace investor had a considerable amount of investment in stocks of this Mumbai-based footwear chain in which he and his wife jointly have a 14.40% stake (3,91,53,600 shares). The total value of shareholding stood at 3348.8 core rupees at the end of the June quarter.

The stocks of the company which got listed in last December closed the market at a 52-week high of 869 rupees per share on Friday, helping investor gain 221 cores in a single day.

4 – Tata Motors Ltd – Another favourite stock of Jhunjhunwala from the Tata Group companies was that of Tata Motors. The investor-owned 1.10% shares in the automobile company at a value of 1731.1 crore rupees.

5 – Crisil Ltd – The investor had a 5.5% holding of stocks of this Indian analytical company based in Mumbai, at a holding value of 1301.9 crores.

6 – Fortis Healthcare Ltd – Jhunjhunwala had invested in 4.2% of the stocks of Fortis Healthcare Ltd, a private hospital chain based in Gurgaon. His current investment value stands at 898.9 crores.

7 – Federal Bank Ltd – The stock of Federal Bank were one of the most favourites of the investor from the banking sector. With joint shareholding of 3.6% alongside his wife, shareholding value stood at 839 crores in the second quarter.

He and his wife had additionally purchased 1.01 % stake (2.10 crore shares) in Federal Bank in the previous financial year.

8 – Canara Bank – The investor had a 2% shareholding in this banking stock at a value of 822.5 crores.

9 – Indian Hotel Company – Indian Hotel Company under Tata Group is another favourite Tata stock of the big bull in the stock market. He had an investment of 816.3 core Indian rupees (2.10% stake) in the Indian Hotel Company founded 123 years ago.

10 – NCC Ltd – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a 12.6% stake in NCC Ltd, which is in the business of large-scale commercial and industrial infrastructure construction. As of the second quarter, the value of shareholding stood at 505.2 crore Indian rupees.