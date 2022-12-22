Nowadays, possessing an automobile is more of a need than a sign of prestige. Owning a car shows that you are self-sufficient financially. However, buying a vehicle is one of the most expensive decisions that a person makes in their life. Thus, protecting it from any kind of unfortunate incident is the prior responsibility, and getting car insurance will help you in doing the same.

Car insurance provides you with the necessary financial protection against a myriad of issues, including vehicle damage, theft, and third-party liability. Furthermore, according to Indian legislation, people owning cars are mandated to have car insurance. Therefore, anyone who drives without insurance will face severe consequences.

Top 5 Car Insurance Policies in India

Here are the details about the top 5 car insurance policies to assist you in purchasing the correct option.

1. Bajaj Allianz Car Insurance

Since 2001, Bajaj Allianz has been regarded as one of the top car insurance providers. Bajaj Allianz car insurance assists in reducing the expense of litigation by funding third-party legal responsibility. Their unintentional damage prevention solutions help with emergency planning and offer comprehensive protection against various dangers.

Features

24*7 roadside assistance

Cashless claim service

Minimal documentation

Quick renewal

Hassle-free NCB transfer

Easy application process

Rapid claim settlement

Inclusions

Natural disasters

Man-made disasters

Personal accident

Third-party liability

2. ICICI Lombard Car Insurance

The ICICI Lombard car insurance policy is also well-known and widely regarded as the most suitable option for car insurance in India due to its amazing features, which are listed below.

Features

5100+ network garages

Cashless claims

Instant approval

Easy renewal

Reliable customer support

Speedy claim settlement

Multiple add-ons

No claim bonus up to 50%

Inclusions

Natural disasters like earthquakes, fire, floods, etc

Man-made disasters like riots

Theft

Personal accident

Third-party legal liabilities

3. Cholamandalam MS Car Insurance

The Cholamandalam MS car insurance company ensures that your car is covered against any unforeseen events as well as all of your expenses are covered in the event of an accident. The insurance company provides a selection of automobile insurance options, including comprehensive coverage, third-party, and standalone own damage.

Features

Extensive range of add-ons

Instant disbursement

24*7 customer support

Quick claim settlement

Cashless claims

6900+ network garages

Inclusions

Third-party property damage

Man-made disasters

Natural disasters

Coverage for losses or damages caused by collisions or other incidents to your own car

4. Digit Car Insurance

Digit car insurance is becoming increasingly popular because of its streamlined self-inspection and vehicle claim methods. The company is also expanding as one of India’s most dependable general insurance providers.

Features

Easy and quick renewal process

Doorstep car pick-up and drop facility

Seamless claim settlement process

Inclusions

Third-party damage

Personal accident

5. Edelweiss Car Insurance

The purpose of Edelweiss auto insurance is to protect the covered vehicle and its owner from any monetary troubles caused by unanticipated events like theft or a traffic accident. The company provides four-wheeler insurance policies based on the needs of automobile owners. Moreover, they also offer help in the event of a road collision.

Features

Quick claim resolution

1268+ network garages

Easy application process

Instant approval

No claim bonus

Inclusions

Theft

Natural calamities

Man-made disasters

Self-ignition

Benefits of Car Insurance

Here are the advantages of having car insurance.

Security

Car insurance coverage protects your vehicle by covering any damage sustained in a car accident. You can go to a network garage for cashless auto repairs, or your insurance company will refund you for the cost of the repairs.

Protects from Legal Difficulties

The Motor Vehicle Act of 1988 mandates that all car owners in India have auto insurance to drive a car on Indian roads legally. If your automobile isn’t insured, you will have to pay penalties or face imprisonment, or both. So to prevent these problems, you must get vehicle insurance.

Third-Party Liability Coverage

You won’t have to pay out of pocket if your automobile damages someone else’s property, person, or other possessions since your insurance company will take care of the costs.

Personal Injury Compensation

Vehicle insurance coverage is helpful for both the car’s protection and the owner’s security in the event of an accident or damage. In addition, your financial burden will be lessened because your insurer will cover the cost of your therapy.

FAQs

1. How to pick the best auto insurance plan?

There are several insurance providers in the market. You must examine their costs and scope of coverage in order to pick the best. If you are buying auto insurance online, comparing is easier.

2. Can I do Bajaj Allianz car insurance renewal online?

Yes, you can do the Bajaj Allianz car insurance renewal online by visiting the official website of the insurance provider.

3. What is the advantage of NCB?

NCB is an abbreviation for No Claim Bonus. It pertains to a discount amount provided to policyholders at the renewal time. To be eligible for NCB, the policyholder must not have filed any claims during the prior policy period.