Ever since WoW has come out back in the day, mounts are one of the most sought-after things within the game. They can provide great transport, faster movement speed, or make one player look a lot more stylish. They were first introduced as only ground mounts but within the first expansion release, flying mounts were added too, further making it easier for players to travel from one place to another in the world of Azeroth. Though some mounts are easier to get, and others may be costly asking for more WoW gold, we can also conclude that there are better and worse mounts. That is why next up you will learn which are the top 5 mounts in WoW!

5. Fiery Warhorse

Who does not think that a horse with fiery feet and blazing eyes looks cool? The Fiery Warhorse mount in WoW is one of the coolest epic mounts a player can have. The mount is easily obtainable by farming for it, though the advised level for the raid is level 70. The raid in question is the Karazhan raid, the first 10-person raid ever in WoW. Fiery Warhorse is dropped by Attumen the Huntsman boss, and the drop rate for this mount looks to be around 1%. So what are you waiting for? Go grind it out!

4. Winterspring Frostsaber

The Winterspring Frostsaber is a mount that looks like a sabertooth, though its glowy-like white fur makes it look really awesome. Unlike the previous mount, the Winterspring Frostsaber is obtainable by doing a series of redundant and repeatable quests in Winterspring. You have to do these quests until you reach the exalted reputation level with the Wintersaber Trainers. Though a cool epic mount, you have to take into accountability the time it might take you to do these quests for the mount. Some players have done it 4-5 days, while others take a slower approach and have done the quests for the mount after a few months. As long as you have your eyes set on the Winterspring Frostsaber, you will surely obtain it!

3. Grand Expedition Yak

Not only does this mount look enormous and classy, but it also provides some usefulness too. The Grand Expedition Yak is one of the easiest obtainable mounts in WoW. It costs 120,000 gold, and if you are a bit more experienced with the game you most surely can buy it instantly. The usefulness of the Grand Expedition Yak lies in the two vendors it provides on each of its sides, one transmog vendor and the other a regular vendor. If you want to get this mount, all you have to do is collect the needed gold, go to the village One Keg located in the Kun-Lai Summit in Mists of Pandaria, and find Uncle Bigpocked who will sell you the Grand Expedition Yak.

2. Smoldering Ember Wyrm

Taking a break from the ground mounts, let’s take a look at a flying mount. Actually, let’s take a look at a dragon mount, and that is the Smoldering Ember Wyrm mount. A giant skeleton dragon burst into flames, now who does not like that? If you are level 60 or higher, obtaining this mount should not take you a lot of time. The Smoldering Ember Wyrm can be obtained from the Legion Karazhan raid, dropped by Nightbane. Smoldering Ember Wyrm has a 20% drop rate, so the grind should not take you longer than an hour, considering you are around level 70.

1. Headless Horseman’s Mount

The number 1 mount on our list has to definitely be Headless Horseman’s Mount. His cool-looking glowy hoofs and eyes add a kind of specialty to it. But how does it differ from Fiery Warhorse you might ask? Well, Headless Horseman’s Mount scales with your current riding skill, meaning if you know how to ride flying mounts you can actually fly the horse. Imagine riding the skies of WoW with one of the sickest-looking horse mounts in the game? Headless Horseman’s mount is only obtainable in Hallow’s End festival, which happens every mid-late October. You will have to summon the Headless Horseman in the Scarlet Monastery graveyard. By defeating this boss you have a 0.4% drop rate for Headless Horseman’s Mount, which adds up even more to the coolness of the mount!