TOP 7 TRULY WIRELESS EARBUDS FOR THE GYM – 2020 EDITION

Everyone needs motivation. Be it for reading a book or for running a marathon. Motivation is key. And as this scale of measurement goes, the gym folks are right on top of the list. Music can be a big motivator to get you through that rigorous workout routine and kick start your day. We bring to you the top 7 wireless earbuds in the market, that can truly transform the way you hit the gym. There will be no chords or unwanted wires that will come between you and the sweet sound of pumped up music this time as these earbuds are totally wireless. So lets get into the list, shall we?

#1 Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100

The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 211855-99 Headphones with Mic (Black) is customized to be a perfect sports earbud and has some perks that are almost a given. It is both sweat proof and water proof, making it a clever choice for the gym. The ultra stylish design and dashing color range truly catches the eye. It is nit just stylish but is super comfortable too. You wont have to worry about the earbuds falling off as they stay put no matte how hard you hustle. It does fall on the cheaper side of the wireless earbuds but this does not diminish the quality and performance. A teeny tiny downside of the earbuds is that they are not entirely noise proof. But apart from that, the Plantronics BackBeat Sports earbuds is a judicious choice.

#2 JLab Audio JBuds Air Sport

The JLab Audio JBuds Air True Wireless Signature Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case – IP55 Sweat Resistance – Class 1 Bluetooth 5.0 Connection – 3 EQ Sound Settings: JLab Signature, Balanced, Bass Boost comes with an attractive ear hook design that keeps them stay where you want them to. Made to impress the ultimate gym freaks, and has a 100% noise cancellation mechanism. They have awesome controls that get activated without much effort. These are durable and has an integrated USB cable. When they say these earbuds are waterproof, they mean it. So the sweat and water wont be an issue. It also has a decent battery life and will absolutely fit your pockets!

#3 Master and Dynamic MW07 GO

Source: Apple Insider

The Master & Dynamic MW07 GO True Wireless Earphones – Water Resistant Earbuds – Sport & Travel Bluetooth, Lightweight in-Ear Headphones – Flame Red has an absolutely astounding design that comes in various colors that suits your personality. These are super light weight and easy to use, that is also waterproof and sweat proof. Apart from these factors, the MW07 GO is very much budget friendly and one of the lowest priced earbuds yet, among the Master and Dynamics collection. They also have a pretty solid battery life and are very much comfortable. One downside of the earbuds is that the microphone quality is not so commendable. This factor can be easily looked over given that they are a pretty neat deal.

#4 Bose SoundSport Free

The Bose Sound Sport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones (Black) is very much durable, water and sweat proof, has a decent battery life and sits comfortably in the ear. Even though the whole package seems like a bulky purchase, the plastic body of the earbuds sees to it that they are petty light weight, yet sturdy. With a pretty good sound quality and supreme fit, this new member of the Bose family is indeed a good buy.

#5 Jaybird RUN

The Jaybird RUN True Wireless Headphones, Sweat-Proof and Water Resistant, Custom Sound, 12 Hours In Your Pocket, Music + Calls (Jet) stands out among its fellow competitors with its legendary sound quality and amazing battery life. As the image shows, the RUN earbuds are comparatively light weight and a more than comfortable fit. Even though the design is petty standard, the silver ring on the outside rim gives it an added advantage when it comes to the reception. Even though the package is pretty bulky, the earbuds are quite the opposite. The control buttons are a bit tacky, it doesn’t interfere with the performance. It falls on the expensive side of available earbuds in the market, it is worth the buy.

#6 Jabra Elite 75t

The Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, with Charging case, 4th Generation, 28 Hours Battery, Alexa Built in – Titanium Black fits easily into your ears and is comparatively petite. It is 100% water proof and sweat proof, but not completely sound proof. This can be seen as a pro, as the user will not be completely blocked out from the outside world. There is an added hear through mode that easily lets in the outside noises when needed. The control buttons are decent and has a superb bass. The carrying case has also been tweaked to suit the wills of the customers when compared to the older versions. Does this sound like your kind of earbuds?

#7 Beats Powerbeats Pro

The Beats Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones – Black is the absolute best in the market, hands down! The earbuds has everything that one can ask for, and is the ultimate choice if you are willing to go an extra mile on the pricing. It definitely falls on the expensive side, but every penny is totally worth it. Even though the size of the carrying case is pretty alarming the earbuds will stay put no matter how intense the workout is. With it’s top notch sound quality and almost flawless bass thump, this Powerbeats Pro is indeed, a Pro. The battery life is amazing and the sleek design is eye catching. If money is not one of your problems, then this is the earbuds for you!