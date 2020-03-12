E-Learning Platforms Offer Free Classes In Wake Of Virus Outbreak

In yet another example of the tech industry banding together to help minimize adverse effects of the worldwide pandemic, prominent online learning platforms have begun offering students free classes.

The offering comes as result of the decision taken by a number of schools, colleges, and other learning institutions to suspend classes for the near future. Fearing the spread of the already quickly expanding virus, classroom sessions have been interrupted in many major cities. The Indian government has also raised a notice advising educational institutes to remain closed in an effort to control the virus.

Realising the burden on students to carry on with preparations for various examinations and entrance tests, leading e-learning platforms have made their offerings free of charge. Gaurav Munjal, or Unacademy, announced on Thursday that India’s learning platform would provide up to 20,000 free live classes through the month of March, spread across varied fields of study.

Tough times ahead. We must all take preventive measures. All Unacademy Educators will collectively take 20,000 Free Live Classes in the month of March for students preparing for different exams. Thanks to all our Educators for stepping up in times like these. Let’s crack it! — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) March 12, 2020

Zishaan Hayath, founder of Bombay-based Toppr, will be offering live classes for secondary school students, while even Byjus, one of India’s largest unicorns, recently announced that it would give students free access to the education app until April 2020.

In view of the evolving situation around COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak and given that some schools are shut and studies interrupted, we are making Toppr's LIVE CLASSES completely free for all students in 5th-12th classes. #covid19 #coronavirus #coronavirusindia 1/2 — Zishaan Hayath (@Zishaan) March 11, 2020

These implementations serve as yet another example of the startup landscape’s agility and readiness to assist in the face of the pandemic.

