Top 8 VAPT Companies in India

One of the most important investments you can make for your business is in IT security. As a business owner, it’s your responsibility to make sure that any and all vulnerabilities or security weaknesses in your IT systems are eliminated and that everyone in the company knows how to protect themselves from cyber-attacks. To discover and fix these security loopholes and misconfiguration errors in IT systems, today’s organizations are opting for Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) providers to test their Internet-facing assets comprehensively.

India is a country with 1.3 billion people, and it’s one of the fastest-growing countries in the world. The number of VAPT companies in India has been steadily increasing over the past few years – from just 10 to more than 30.

If you’re looking for a VAPT service provider in India, here is a list of India’s Top 8 VAPT companies:

Astra Security is one of the Top VAPT companies in India. They’ve built a solution called Astra Pentest that can detect vulnerabilities at ease as well as provides corrective measures to fix every vulnerability in order to keep the hackers at bay.

Astra Pentest solution offers Automated Vulnerability Scanner, Vulnerability Management Dashboard, Scan behind login Chrome Browser Extension, and much more. It is a complete suite of VAPT solutions.

Further Astra Security has a team of cyber security experts who are capable of performing complex manual testing for websites, webapps, mobile apps, cloud infrastructures, blockchain and IT networks of companies, ensuring maximum safety against all kinds of attacks from around the world. The IT team takes care of everything – whether it’s a small business or a large organization, Astra Security company ensures complete protection across platforms. The company is trusted by 1000s of online businesses including, Gillette, GoDaddy, HotStar, Cosmopolitan and many others.

2) Isecurion:

Isecurion provides innovative security solutions to help protect businesses against all kinds of cyber threats. It is a Bengaluru-based information security firm that was founded in 2015 and has gained a large reputation in the field. They are well-known for their high-quality service and innovation.

It has a strong network presence across India and worldwide via its branches in USA & UK apart from the Bangalore office which houses more than 100 employees working round the clock to keep businesses safe.

3) Indusface:

Indusface offers application security & access governance solutions. They are the pioneers of Indusface WAS, which provides penetration testing for helping businesses secure their applications against data breaches across each stage of an attack life cycle.

They also offer a separate WAF offering that detects malware, viruses, or suspicious files. With this solution, you will never have unauthorized access to your confidential information again!

4) Suma Soft:

Suma Soft provides a complete suite of security solutions that can protect your business from malware, ransomware, and various other cyber attacks. They have been serving the market for over 15 years with their vast experience in this field!

Their key products include SIEM (Security Information & Event Management), DLP (Data Loss Prevention), and WAF (Web Application Firewall). Their experts will ensure round-the-clock protection against all kinds of external threats to keep hackers at bay. Moreover, they also offer services like penetration testing across platforms including cloud environments, mobile devices, or web applications.

5) Kratikal Tech Pvt. Ltd:

Kratikal is a cybersecurity firm that focuses on cutting-edge security solutions, including cyber-attack simulation and awareness tools, email authentication and anti-spoofing solution; anti-phishing, fraud monitoring & take-down solution; phishing incident response, Risk detection & threat analysis, and code risk evaluation.

The company specializes in providing web application and software security services for organizations around the world, including 120+ current customers from a variety of sectors such as E-commerce, Fintech, BFSI, NBFCs, Telecom, Consumer Internet, Cloud Service Platforms, Manufacturing.

6) HiCube:

HiCube provides high-quality security services that cover all aspects of information security. They are a team of well-trained professionals who provide complete protection against cybercrime and data breaches by identifying, monitoring, testing – as well as responding to potential threats in real time!

They help organizations assess vulnerabilities before they become problems. Their comprehensive solution includes network penetration tests (Pentest), Code Review & Audit, Application Security Assessment (ASA) Penetration Testing for web applications (CMS like WordPress/ Magento etc., custom built apps). Furthermore, their key offerings include Secure SDLC Consulting to develop secure software development life cycle practices; threat intelligence service with research on the latest attacks happening around the world; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing services for web applications, databases & networks.

7) eSec Forte:

eSec Forte Technologies became a CMMi Level 3 certified Global Consulting after completing the program. The company has cutting-edge IT services to leaders in the market for security consulting, audit and assurance, cybersecurity incident response, malware analysis, mobile forensics, vulnerability management, penetration testing

Furthermore, it has received CERT-IN’s certification for information security auditing services. We are a PCI DSS QSA certified business that is Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) and have been validated by the PCI Security Standards Council to confirm an entity’s compliance with PCI DSS.

8) Indian Cyber Security Solutions (ICSS):

Indian Cyber Security Solutions (ICSS) is a leading provider of information security services in India. ICSS provides cyber security solutions that protect businesses from the growing sophistication and diversity of online threats to their networks, websites, applications, and customer data.

Their key offerings include Business Risk Assessment & Penetration Testing, Malware Analysis for Forensic Investigation, Secure SDLC Consulting, etc.,

With its specialized practice areas – Governance, Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management; Information Security Consultancy Services; Application Development – Indian Cyber ensures 100% satisfaction by delivering superior quality at affordable costs.

Conclusion:

As India continues to surge forward as a leading global economy, it has become increasingly important for every industry across all sectors to invest in cybersecurity solutions like anti-virus software or firewalls. The country’s top VAPT companies are constantly evolving to create new ways to ensure the safety of their customers’ information. They use innovative tools and techniques, so you can feel safe knowing your business is in good hands.