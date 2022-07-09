Top Samsung global executive says they treat smartphone users’ data as state secrets

According to a top global company executive, Samsung is treating users’ secrets as state secrets and offering chip-level security to protect their personal and other sensitive information as nation-state bad actors hack into the devices of high-profile users using government spyware like NSO Group’s Pegasus and now Android-based “Hermit.”

Samsung Global Executive – Smartphone user’s date is state secrets

Some of our most valuable information is stored on our cellphones, including personal IDs, financial information, location as well as health information, professional and private chats, app usage, and more. In a virtual conference, he added, “That’s why it’s never been more crucial to keep our customers and their data safe.

Hardware-backed security is used to safeguard the entire device, including the chipset, OS, and apps, said Dr. Shin. For a more secure app experience, Samsung has developed “TEEGRIS,” an operating system for security that enables partners to leverage hardware cryptography, encryption, and access restrictions.

In order to prevent unauthorized software from loading into the device, the business also performs integrity checks on important security components and services. Dr. Shin stated that “our real-time Kernel Protection and DEFEX technologies, which we have patented, are among the only ones that intercept any important operations that might compromise the device while it is switched on.

According to Dr. Shin, who oversees the security R&D team in the Mobile eXperience Business, “Samsung Knox,” which began as an enterprise security solution, has quickly developed into a comprehensive defense-grade security platform that “provides true end-to-end protection throughout our products’ entire lifecycle, for consumers and businesses alike.”

Security is the first step, in his opinion.

“Therefore robust security is a must for privacy. Making ensuring that consumers’ data is never misused is the only way to fully secure their privacy. We thus make every effort to protect them and their information “Shin made a note. On a few Galaxy smartphones, Samsung has also included up to four generations of improvements to the One UI and Android OS.

“After a customer has a device, Samsung still has a duty to keep them safe. With the Privacy Dashboard, which provides users with complete transparency over who has access to their data and how it is being used, we offer them control over their data “added the Samsung executive.

Conclusion:

Many smartphone companies are focusing on providing as much transparency as possible for their users. However, still, Apple remains on the top chart for providing best-in-class security features for their users.

Also Read: