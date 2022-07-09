Apple’s newest MacBook Air with the new M2 processor will be on sale, and this macOS

Many people will trust Apple and have already put money down, but for everyone else who is budgetconscious, there are three critical areas to evaluate the MacBook when it is offered to the public.

Apple’s MacBook Air withM2 processor on sale

The first will be the M2 processor’s performance. Apple’s M2 CPU is not the quickest in class for ultraportable laptops, but Apple’s enhanced power in the GPU and the Neural engine will compensate by boosting critical areas such as AI and graphics implementation.

The M2 CPU has been straining at the highest end of power demands. Max Tech’s Vadim Yuryev’s rendering tests on 8K video revealed the M2 CPU restricting processing power owing to excessive temperatures, with the fan maxed out at 7200 rpm still not enough to drop the temperatures. The results reveal that the M2 MacBook Pro was slower than the M1 Pro with identical settings. Will there be any performance increase in the M2 model compared to the 2020 version, with the MacBook

Air sans a fan and relying on passive cooling? This isn’t the only reason the M2 MacBook Pro is slower than its predecessor, and it’s not the only way the MacBook Air may suffer as well. The 256 GB model’s disc read and write speeds were half those of the 256 GB M1 model due to Apple’s choice to employ a single NAND flash storage chip.

The 512 GB model still uses two NAND chips, so there was no speed impact, but it remains to be seen what storage chips and configuration Apple have chosen for the M2 MacBook Air, and there may be a speed penalty depending on which model you choose.

Finally, there will be the issue of supply. While it is not a hardware issue, it is caused by hardware. Apple is not immune to supply issues created by both the silicon scarcity for chip fabrication and the industrywide impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Pre-orders began earlier this week, with deliveries scheduled for April 15th. The MacBook Air’s initial stock has already been reserved by Apple, with wait times of up to four weeks currently advertised on the website. Unless you were impatient enough to purchase this before the reviews and independent benchmarking, you will be waiting a long time.

Concerns about the system’s potential performance, concerns about the speed of its storage, and an anxious wait to know when it would be back in stock. Some major questions about the MacBook Air will not be answered until next week at the earliest.

