Top Corporate Donors For National Parties in 2019-2020

According to research, in the financial year 2019-20, corporate and commercial entities gave Rs 921.95 crore to national parties, with the BJP obtaining the largest share of Rs 720.407 crore.

According to research by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an NGO striving to introduce openness to electoral politics, corporate donations to national parties surged by 109 percent between FY 2017-18 and FY 2018-19. The research was based on information provided by the parties to the Election Commission of India on donors who gave more than Rs 20,000 in a particular fiscal year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), and the Communist Party of India-Marxist were among the five parties whose donations were examined (CPM).

According to the study, the BJP got the most donations from corporate donors in FY 2019-20, totaling Rs 720.407 crore from 2,025 contributors, followed by the INC, which received Rs 133.04 crore from 154 donors, and the NCP, which received Rs 57.086 crore from 36 corporate donors. The CPM said that it received no money from corporate donations in 2019-20.

Prudent Electoral Trust was the highest donor to the BJP and the Congress in 2019-20, according to the report. The Trust gave to each of the two parties 38 times in a single year, totaling Rs 247.75 crore.

“From Prudent Electoral Trust, the BJP claimed to collect Rs 216.75 crore and the Congress declared receiving Rs 31.00 crore. The highest donor to NCP in 2019-20 was BG Shirke Construction Technology Pvt. Ltd., according to the report.

According to the report, national parties received the most corporate donations from 2012-13 to 2019-20, with Rs 921.95 crore in 2019-20 (during which the 17th Lok Sabha elections were held), Rs 881.26 crore in 2018-19, and Rs 573.18 crore in 2014-15 (during which the 16th Lok Sabha elections were held).

In the fiscal year 2019-20, business donations accounted for 24.62 percent of total corporate donations made between 2012-13 and 2019-20.

According to the research, corporate and commercial donations to national parties surged by 1,024 percent between 2012-13 and 2019-20.

Corporate/business contributions were classified into 15 sectors/categories by ADR and do not constitute part of the parties’ submission to ECI. Trusts and groups of enterprises, manufacturing, electricity and oil, mining, construction, exports/imports, and real estate are only a few of the industries.

“Of the Rs 921.95 crore given by corporate/business houses to the five national parties in FY 2019-20, Rs 22.312 crore came from the unsegregated category, which comprises firms with no online data or whose kind of activity is unknown,” according to the study.

