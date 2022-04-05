Aventus: Everything you need to know

It has been a really long time since the cryptocurrency industry was first introduced and honestly, the industry has had a wonderful journey so far by being able to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and managing to make a name for itself in the global marketplace. Not just that, as mentioned, the industry has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, thus helping it to reach greater heights!

Having said that, I believe a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry and I am sure that you are eagerly waiting for us to start with what we have with us today but, for some of you who are new to this whole thing, it’s best if we have a brief look at the industry first.

To begin with, cryptocurrencies as the name suggest is nothing but a form of online or virtual currencies that can easily be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

In other words, crypto is a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences as well.

Also, when the industry was first introduced there were not many currencies to choose from and honestly, not many people were looking to be a part of it either as people back then were very skeptical with respect to the return on investments they could expect as well as the safety of their money too.

That is surely not the case anymore as today, we have pools of currencies available for investors to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in includes Bitcoin, Cardano, Baby Doge, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Binance Coin, PancakeSwap as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

In addition to this, it feels rather interesting seeing such a rapid growth of the industry over the past couple of years and so, let’s look at some of the major contributing factors responsible for this huge success including portability, high-profit margins, volatility, negligible response time, convince it offers, intuitive nature as well as ease of use of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Aventus. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Aventus (AVT)

Aventus or as commonly referred to as AVT is nothing but a layer 2 blockchain protocol that is known to bring lower costs, scalability as well as speed to Ethereum transactions. In simpler words, Aventus is a scaling solution for Ethereum which is entirely focused on providing cheaper and faster transactions.

Apart from this, by now, some of you might be very well aware of the fact that, Ethereum is said to have scalability issues that make it a victim of its very own success. Also, as Ethereum is the choice for most businesses looking for a blockchain network, its maximum transaction throughput is known to be widely insufficient in meeting demands.

On a similar note, the economies of demand and supply have thus managed to increase transaction fees significantly, making them prohibitively expensive. However, the Aventus Network (AvN) plans on solving this very problem by simply letting businesses build on top of the popular Ethereum network with Aventus second layer protocol.

In addition to this, with the AvN, applications can easily be seen working with another promising blockchain technology, cross-chain, by just plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Before moving any further, it is probably worth noting that, AVT is the native utility token of the Aventus platform, which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself.

Furthermore, know that, transaction processors are said to stake AVT in order to secure the entire network and are then rewarded with certain newtork fees, while the platform also plans on allowing AVT holders to vote for upgrades. Other than this, Aventus is known to be built from the ground up to be enterprise-grade, thus appealing to large partnerships requiring millions of annual transactions.

Having said that, building on Substrate, Aventus is said to be designed as a layer-2 not just for Ethereum, but also for Polkadot and beyond, with the aim of enabling mass blockchain-based adoption with the help of cross-chain functionality. Basically, Aventus is a platform that gives enterprises the speed, scale as well as cost, while maintaining security, all across multiple blockchain networks.

For some of you wondering, what all can be the key use cases for Aventus? Allow me a chance to explain. So, talking about the primary use cases of the said project, a few of them include supply chains, Financial assets, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), rewards and royalties, data integrity, live entertainment as well as decentralized applications (DApps) to name a few of course.

Lastly, the Aventus network can theoretically scale nearly 2,000 transactions per second (TPS), which is about 133 times more as and when compared with Ethereum. Also, the average transaction cost on the same will begin at around 0.01 dollars which are said to decrease over time. This is 99 percent cheaper than the average transaction fees on Ethereum over the past year.

Now that we have talked much about Aventus, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Aventus (AVT)

As of today, the price of Aventus is about 3.69 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 8,967,910 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of Aventus has gone up by 34.02 percent, and with the current market cap of 22,136,978 US dollars, AVT is currently placed at #780 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of Aventus is 6,000,000 AVT coins, with the maximum lifetime supply of the token being 10,000,000 AVT coins. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has risen by 29.21 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Aventus is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Aventus can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

If still not convinced, see it this way that, if say you buy Aventus worth a hundred dollars today, you will receive nearly 26.388 AVT. According to the analysis done by experts in the field, after five years of your investment, the return is expected to be about +277.49 percent and thus, your current hundred-dollar investment will be nearly 377.49 US dollars in 2027.

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Aventus does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Aventus? Let me help you with that. Currently, Aventus is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have AVT listed on them include Coin base Exchange, Bittrex, Hoo as well as Mercatox to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Aventus? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

