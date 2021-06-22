Top Fintech Brands in the Real Estate Industry in 2021

The real estate industry has undergone many changes compared with several decades ago. Apart from modern architecture, other technologies have also played a significant role in these changes.

Digital technologies have become really sought-after among both realtors and customers. There are lots of useful services that can be offered by smartphone apps and online platforms facilitating the process of finding and trading buildings.

Fintech, also known as financial technology, is one of the newest trends among SaaS products, and the real estate industry is also taking advantage of it.

Fintech apps will help users and businesses have much easier financial procedures, including online payments, lending, tracking prices, personal finance, insurance, etc.

Whether you have a real estate business or you are a person looking for a condo in your city, you can use these tools easily.

In this article, we have tried to provide you some examples of real estate fintech brands to help you in this regard.

Zillow is said to be the top website in the United States or maybe in the world, focusing on the real estate industry.

It has more than 173 million monthly visitors who will have access to more than 110 million homes for buying, selling, and renting.

In recent years, the company has shifted its way of business from selling advertising and other services to real estate professionals toward buying and selling homes for itself.

The platform can simplify the home-buying process and reduce transaction times. It can also help users lower costs when searching and dealing in the real estate industry.

Fiserv (FISV) is another fintech brand that has fame in the real estate industry. It facilitates millions of transactions between financial institutions, real estate corporations, investors, and customers.

In the realm of real estate, Fiserv provides solutions to banks, credit unions, and also mortgage originators. It helps them provide their services such as loans more quickly.

Additionally, it provides users with property management features that expedite and automate payment processing.

Fiserv is a long-standing member of financial service providers, even before the word “fintech” was introduced to the world.

SSNC is a software provider of financial services mainly for health industries, but it is also useful for the real estate industry

The company’s features facilitate loan processing and also help you in credit risk management. Moreover, it has software services for commercial, residential, timeshare, and resort property managers.

The company was initially founded in North America in 1986, but it is now available in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Many people each day apply for credit cards, car loans, installment loans, or mortgages. They must have become familiar with the name Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), also known as FICO.

It’s a data analytics company focusing on credit scoring services, and therefore, the FICO is, in fact, synonymous with credit ratings in the world.

It’s helping businesses in more than 90 countries make better decisions in order to drive higher levels of growth.

Redfin is one of the best real estate brokerage companies in the world. It has an application for simplifying the buying and selling processes in real estate in the US.

This app is best for home buyers as it offers a combined way of customer support using both smart technologies and human agents. This way, users will not face any problems in the process of real estate trading.

An accurate estimation of the values of homes is one of the most useful features this app provides you with. These estimations are driven by realtor listings and are therefore reliable.

Moreover, it allows you to customize and calculate mortgages, property taxes, and also insurance rates.

Another example of fintech brands in the real estate industry is condo assignment resales. Condoly, for example, is a leading company in Canada helping condo buyers/sellers trade condo assignments in the country.

Using this platform, you can easily buy/sell pre-construction condo projects and invest in this industry. Another feature of Condoly is the estimation of the condos’ market prices that helps you decide better when it comes to buying a condo assignment.

Here are some other benefits of using Condoly:

Competitive cash offer in 24 hours

No listing, prep work, or showings

Skipping the repair work and deduct the costs

Choosing any close date from 10-60 days

Conclusion

Fintech platforms can greatly simplify the deals in the real estate industry. If you’re a business owner, you don’t have any choice but to include these tools in your business if you want to survive. If you’re a person looking to buy a new home and sell your old one, you’d better get customized with fintech to simplify the procedure.