Top Influencer Marketing Companies – USA 2022

As the internet has spread and social media users have grown, influencer marketing has become an effective way to reach a target audience in digital marketing. It allows businesses to tap into the power of social media influencers to reach their target consumers. More than half of the population is connected to the internet and uses social media daily, which has resulted in a shift in consumer behavior.

What is an Influencer Advertising Agency?

The role of influencer marketing agencies is to facilitate collaborations between brands and influencers to connect them with their audiences. Typically, these influencers are well-known for having a large following, innovative designs, and a high degree of trust from their target markets.

Top Influencer Marketing Agencies

1. Acceleration Allies

Award-winning Velocity Partners is a global cooperation-marketing firm with considerable experience in influencer, associate, and B2B advertising, as well as content and mass media advertising.

They offer totally integrated, calculated, as well as clear influencer program administration, as well as their in-house Publisher Growth team proactively locates and also confirms the best partners for your program. By utilizing their proprietary APVision technology, Acceleration Partners can process data from numerous authors, across a variety of platforms and partner networks, and handle everything from compliance and monitoring to innovative analysis and optimization.

They take a collective method to satisfy your special needs and they will create a tailored influencer project that takes every facet of your business, industry, and audience, into account.

2. HireInfluence

Established in 2011, HireInfluence has become the go-to influencer advertising and marketing firm for some of the world’s most well-known brands. Exclusively committed to influencer advertising, it provides fully-managed, intent-driven campaigns by providing imaginative ability sourcing and also positioning, paid media monitoring services, a complete manufacturing workshop, as well as management of on-site brand name promo as well as events.

3. Ability Resources

With its head office in New York City, and further offices spread throughout Chicago, Boston, Miami, London as well as Dubai, Ability Resources is among one of the most trusted Influencer Advertising Agencies out there. They have created a vast network of influencers as well as developers around the globe, consisting of some of the greatest celebrities.

4. Carusele

Carusele is a unique influencer agency that provides its customers with a full-service management program, and also provides support services of their in-house teams to connect brands and customers through generating authentic content.

Influencer marketing models don’t provide real business results, which is a major problem for the company. To counter this, their approach is to use real-time data so that they can optimize daily to produce the most efficient results.

5. MediaKix

MediaKix is a full-time influencer marketing firm that works with global brands and elite influencers on Instagram and YouTube. The firm is known for providing end-to-end influencer marketing strategies and data-driven campaigns. The client’s list for Mediakix includes; Hallmark, Sony, LifeProof, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, and LG.

6. Audiencly

Audiencly makes influencer advertising and marketing quickly accessible to any business, creating effective influencer campaigns via considerable analysis. Their influencer monitoring process includes funding, network monitoring, innovation, occasion administration, as well as product distribution. Their profile of preferred, as well as widely known influencers, produce daily web content on systems like Youtube, Twitch, as well as Instagram to grow the brand’s reach.

7. The Shelf

The Shelf has created its very own SAAS system where influencers can sigh-up to join, as well as organizations, can utilize it to manage their campaigns. The platform has more than 150k influencers in the locations of style, charm, travel, food, fitness, nourishment, design, and other way of life verticals. Each influencer is provided with a Project Control panel to stay on top of what requires to be done, such as organizing, tracking codes, contracts, post-approval, payment details, shipment standing, and also more.

8. Social Studies

According to AdWeek, Social Studies is the fastest-growing influencer agency. By connecting innovative brands with ideal talent, managing project strategy, and attracting quantifiable insights, their discover-amplify-authenticate strategy allows brands to flush and repeat. Their blog is an added perk for keeping up to date with the most recent influencer fads.

9. IMA Company

IMA Agency is a full-service influencer advertising and marketing firm with a group of in-house planners, content manufacturers, developers, experts, and also other specialists. The company offers a true end-to-end influencer advertising solution for clients such as Nivea Men, Tommy Hilfiger Eyeglasses, as well as Samsung.

Conclusion

Influencer advertising and marketing are gaining much more adherence as well as an investment than ever! Most marketers are enhancing their advertising and marketing budget plans this year. Pick any of the above-stated companies and also begin working with developing visibility in the online globe.