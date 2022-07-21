Deals on television for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

Finally, Amazon has brought a range of products with many price slashes given to these products. There are many such products that Amazon will be focusing on and provide mind-blowing discounts. Although if you’re among those who are looking to get an upgrade to get a television, then this sale can be way much valuable for you to check out and go with it and buy it. Here we have come up with all the television ranges you can go with:

Television discounts on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

There are many brands that will be providing discounts on television. Few of the brands that will be providing discounts on their smart television include Samsung, Sony, and TCL. Alongside this, we also speculate that a new range of television will be introduced.

1. Samsung Frame Series QLED 4K TV (43inch)

Pricing not available

Samsung is one of the leading brands when it comes to producing the best quality 4K smart television for their user. This new Frame series television from Samsung is one of the thinnest premium smart TVs you can go with today. The TV can cover all of your entertainment needs as it comes with the support for 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 50 Hertz refresh rate too. Also, you get features like TV mirroring, 360 degrees Camera support, and more.

2. Sony Bravia Smart 4K LED TV (55inch)

Rs. 63.990

Sony has been quite popularly known for the best-in-class televisions with the combination of best picture resolution and a great mixture of audio output as well. For this year, you will find more such cool products by the brand. This new 4K TV by Sony comes with many such features including a 4K Ultra HD resolution and also a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. Here you do get some amazing features including voice searching, Doly Audio support, Alexa, and Apple airplay.

3. TCL Smart Mini LED Google TV 55C835 (55inch)

Rs. 1,19,900.00

If you’re having an eye on little expensive and high-end smart TVs then this new TV from TCL can make a great fit for you. This premium Tv comes with so many features including a 16-bit ultra-level precise light control, 178 degrees viewing, and even the support for Dolby Vision too. With the TV, you also get many built-in applications including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hostar, and even Netflix.

On the hardware side, you get a total of up to 3GB and it is coupled with 32GB of internal storage too. The smart Tv also gets a customized Quad-core processor chipset and Google TV support too.

Other TVs which are going on sale

Besides all these TVs there is many such smart television including the Karbonn Millennium Series, Coocaa Google LED TV series, Candy LED TV Series, and even many television from popular brands like LG will also get a price slash.