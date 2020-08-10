Top iPad Games of 2020

If you want to have an immersive gaming experience on a beautiful, large screen with excellent touch controls, then you should play games on your iPad. But, maybe the biggest advantage is the option to play on the move, anytime is convenient for you. Also, there are almost endless options for fun online for anyone. It doesn’t matter whether you like playing shooter games, puzzles, or race games; you can find your favorite iPad game online. In our article, we have compiled a list of some of the best iPad games you can play right now.

Safe Mobile Casinos

Online gambling has become increasingly popular with more online casino sites and players across the world. In India, there are also many players that want to play casino games online. Thanks to the increased coverage of mobile internet services, you can play on the go. Furthermore, most reputable casinos have websites with a responsive design that allows you to play casino games on your smartphone or tablet. You can access a selection of thousands of casino games for real money.

In case you’re wondering how you can recognize Indian casinos that are safe to register at, you need to check whether the casino has a license from an official government agency, such as the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission. Also, make sure to check if the casino uses the latest 128-bit Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption technology. When you play on a legitimate casino site that has a license, you can rest assured that your personal data is safe, and you play in a reputable establishment.

Telling Lies

This is a thrilling game with non-linear storytelling. There are four main characters in the videos, and they are all linked by one terrifying incident. You have to go through a database of video recordings and discover hidden information about the main mystery. But it’s not going to be easy. You can only hear one-half of the interactions of the characters, which adds another element of suspense to the story.

You’ll need to type different search terms while you play to discover more clues and piece together the main answer to the central mystery. If you have already played Her Story, you will definitely enjoy this game as it is also created by Sam Barlow, developed by Furious Bee and published by Annapurna Interactive. You can also play this game on your iPhone XS if you want a more intimate experience.

Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition

Don’t Starve is a survival video game created by Klei Entertainment. This game was praised by critics for its unique style and gameplay. You will play as Wilson, a scientist who has been transported to a mysterious, dark world. He needs to learn how to adapt to his new surroundings while he’s challenged by the peculiar inhabitants in a dangerous environment.

For this purpose, you’ll also need to gather different resources and build items to protect Wilson from various deadly situations. On the other hand, you need to help Wilson to find his way back home while he tries to stay alive. All in all, this is a highly difficult game, but it is still very exciting for players.

The King of Fighters All-Star

The King of Fighters All-Star is developed by Netmarble Games. The game has great graphics, and you will enjoy a dynamic, packed with action gameplay. The premise is fairly simple; you need to fight in fast-paced matches against various opponents. You can compete in an arena or tournaments until you become the greatest fighter.

Summary

In conclusion, our top four picks are certainly worth your time and will keep you entertained for hours. Of course, you can always find easier mobile games that match your preferences and budget. But, as always, when you play on your iPad or your iPhone, you will have a top-notch gaming experience. If you’re looking to play casino games, you can always check reliable reviews from sites like Guide2gambling that offer comprehensive information and have great resources for beginners.