Top IPOs that created Heat in the Market in 2021

However, when it comes to initial public offerings (IPOs), the market sentiment has been positive throughout. The primary market has been buzzing with a record number of IPOs this year with as many as 62 companies getting listed so far in the calendar year 2021.

These companies have cumulatively raised over Rs 1.18 lakh crore. It has also been a clinical year as we have witnessed some of the key new-age businesses which have raised capital through the IPO route.

According to the data from Prime Database, in December alone, primary markets saw 11 companies coming up with their IPOs. Even as the calendar year 2021 offered a mixed bag of returns, a total of 41 public issues were currently trading well above their respective IPO prices.

Here are some of the most talked-about initial public offerings in 2021:

Paras Defence and Space Technologies

Paras Defence and Space Technologies were one of the smaller sized IPOs this year. The company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions.

Paras Defence raised Rs 171 crore through the primary market and received huge interest from the investors. The issue got subscribed a whopping 304.26 times.

On the day of listing, Paras Defence stock made a blockbuster debut and got listed at a premium of over 171 per cent above their issue price in the stock exchanges.

Zomato

The initial public offering of India’s first listed consumer-internet startup was subscribed nearly 40 times. It was setting the stage for the company’s peers to tap the public markets.

During the three days, the Zomato IPO received bids for 27,51,27,77,370 shares against issue size of 71,92,33,522 shares. The issue comprised fresh stock worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 375 crore by Info Edge (India). The price band was set at Rs 72-76 apiece, which ascribed the company a valuation of $9 billion.

Listing day performance: Zomato listed at Rs 115 on the BSE, a premium of 51.3% over the IPO price of Rs 76 and went as high as 81% over the issue price to log a day’s high of Rs 138. It ended at Rs 125.85, up 65.6% over the issue price. Zomato vaulted into the elite club of the top 50 most valued companies, with its market capitalisation briefly crossing Rs 1 lakh crore during the day.

The company’s market cap currently stands at Rs 99,790 crore.

Laxmi Organic Industries:

The IPO was launched in the third month of this year, at an issue price of Rs 130 apiece. The stock was listed with a premium at Rs 156.20, a gain of 20 per cent from the IPO price. Currently, Laxmi Organic Industries shares were ruling at Rs 396.45, giving investors a return of 204.95 per cent.

Paytm

One of the most famous platforms in the payments space of the country, One 97 Communications, the parent entity of digital payments firm Paytm. It was already the talk of the town when it initially filed its draft papers with market regulator SEBI.

Not only was it the most awaited IPO amongst the new businesses. It also became the largest IPO in the country by raising a whopping Rs 18,300 crore. However, given the huge size of the offer, the response was comparatively muted by the investors. The IPO managed to get fully subscribed by the third day and eventually was subscribed 1.89 times.

But the journey for Paytm in the stock market was disastrous as on the day of listing it crashed over 27 per cent from the issue price on the first day.

Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates the online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, was another such new-age business that created a buzz amongst investors upon its arrival. Led by Falguni Nayar – a former investment banker turned entrepreneur. The company raised 5,352 crores through its IPO and the issue got subscribed 81.78 times.

On the day of listing, the Nykaa scrip made a strong debut and got listed at a premium of over 79 per cent above their issue price in the stock exchanges.