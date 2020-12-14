Top Wedding planners who worked at Grand celebrity events

Having a wedding planner is a blessing for any wedding in India. For all the organisations and management with precision and care. A wedding planner makes the work five times easier for the family and the couple. Where they can enjoy their hearts out, and all the hard work is done by professionals. But the Bollywood weddings that we crouch upon in awe is just the treat to our eyes. Who organises that with such a wonderful hand?

Dreamzkraft

Dreamzkraft is one of India’s no 1 wedding planners based in Mumbai. They can get you amazing and exotic locations to make any special occasions a grand one. They are known for hosting Bollywood weddings for celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty and Priety Zinta. They also hosted colossal Indian weddings for Wadhwas and Goenka families.

They are also known for designing colossal sets for Bollywood movies like Delhi Belly and Don. The set designing of leading talk show Koffee With Karan season 3 was also done by them. It was first established in 2002 and Dreamzcraft has implemented more than 5000 projects in tenure of 15 years. The wedding planner here emphasises on minute details and top of the line finishing for their clients emerging as a one-stop destination for all the wedding needs. It can turn your dream day into a timeless wedding experience so that you remember for the rest of your life.

Motwane Entertainment & Weddings

Motwane Entertainment and Weddings was established in the year 2013 and are one of the top wedding planners in Mumbai. It acts as a one-stop destination servicing customers both local and other parts of India. They established a form in the entertainment business hosting many Bollywood events and many high-class weddings.

The wedding planners here customer satisfaction is the number one priority as their product and services and this helped them gather a vast number of customers. The hired staff here are fully dedicated to their respective roles and can turn any event the most successful one.

This company aims for a larger client base. The commute here is effortless where it is located. There are various modes of transportation readily available. It provides top-class services in wedding planning.

Wednishka

Wednishka is the wedding division of Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt Ltd is one of the most preferred Wedding Planners in India, executing dream weddings across top countries like Spain, Turkey, Dubai as well as various places in India like Jaipur, Hyderabad, Goa, Mumbai etc.

They are known for their flawless execution in making any events a grand one and also known for their creative concepts. It is surely a one-stop destination for all wedding solutions including decor, entertainment, technicals, management, hospitality etc. It is located in Andheri West and the packages start at Rs.10,00,000.

The Wedding Design Company

The Wedding Design Company is one of the leading wedding planners in Delhi. They plan and design events that transform simple places into unique and elegant experiences. The Wedding Design Company is one of the biggest names in wedding planning in India and abroad. They have a team of experts that have an experience of 15 years led by Vandana Mohan.

The Wedding Design Company takes care of everything from start to finish like concept and design to hospitality, logistics, rituals and all other special moments.

The average package here is Rs.85,0000.

Shaadi Squad

The Shaadi Squad is a unique wedding planner based in Mumbai city. The Shaadi squad wields solid, reliable services of all kinds in almost every part of India. They make sure that all their ideas are creative, rich with detail as well as functionally authentic. With Shaadi Squad, you can just relax, enjoy all the creativity and details of a well-crafted wedding plan in the safest hands.

Talking about the staff here, they have planned weddings all their life. They are professionals who have worked in film production for over 10 years. They have worked for various themes with full-fledged sets with 200 troops including hair and makeup artists and fulfilled the most peculiar demands with ease. The main goal of Shaadi Saga is only one- Enjoy your Wedding.

Seven Steps

Seven Steps is a wedding and special event management and is one of the leading wedding planners in India well known for some of the most complex, stylish and innovative events ever produced.

Their teams can help make your wedding the most perfect, unforgettable event with years of experience and a systematic and positive approach to details for planning. Seven Steps has 24-hour access to their in-house. Some of the key areas where they plan weddings are Venice, Antwerp, Vancouver, Udaipur, Goa, Mumbai, Delhi.

Gurleen M Puri

Gurleen M Puri stirred up the most visually stunning wedding experience you can ever imagine. From Mussourrie to the beaches in Goa to Dubai, it has all the experience to design, plan and execute every aspect of your wedding or celebration.

The team of Gurleen M Puri are so well trained that they can create weddings and events of all kinds from high class and glamorous weddings to intimate and cozy weddings at home. They can create anything from baby shower events to big bollywood parties to fashion shows to product launches. You name it and they will do it for you.

I swear upon these wonderful weddings that come up so good. These wedding planners made sure, that their work is worth remembering to the last breath. And, they make it possible with such massive elegance and professionalism. But at the end of the day, best comes with a price which makes these wedding planners extremely unaffordable for the common people. Yet we get enough marriage inspos.