Toppr launches AI platform, by the name as School OS

Toppr, a Mumbai headquartered edtech startup has now launched an AI-based platform, called by the name as School OS, to bring education online, and integrate in-school and after school learning.

“School OS is built on the ethos of Toppr — personalization, high-quality UX and deep content and moves forward our mission to make learning personalised. This platform will enable teachers to do what they do the best (i.e. teach) while the platform solves for high quality content, standard learning experience, analytics and automation,” CEO Zishaan Hayath said.

The firm said that it has invested $10 million for the development and operations of the platform, which aims to onboard 3000 schools across the 50 cities, and provide 100000 teachers e-learning tools and resources by the end of this year.

“We believe that this collaboration gives us the capability to truly revolutionise the K-12 learning experience, enhance our ability to educate our children better and provide teachers with superior e-learning tools and resources. We already have 50,000 students on the platform and aim to have more than 2,00,000 on board by October 2020,” Ryan Pinto, CEO of the Ryan Group of Institutions, said.