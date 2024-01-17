The unexpected reveal of a new game in the Top Spin tennis genre by 2K has breathed fresh life into the once-popular franchise. The final entry in the 2K sports game series Top Spin, which was formerly adored by tennis players and sports video game enthusiasts in general, was released 13 years ago. It did so by releasing a brief teaser clip that said it would be “coming soon.” The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis event of 2024, got underway on Saturday, January 13, coinciding with its announcement.

In 2003, the Top Spin brand debuted on the original Xbox system and then expanded to the PC and PlayStation 2. At the time, Sega’s popular Virtua Tennis franchise which has also lain inactive for almost as long as Top Spin was the only other significant rival in the tiny niche that was the 2000s tennis game market. During the remainder of the 2000s, three additional Top Spin titles were produced for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Wii; Top Spin 4 signaled the end of the cherished tennis series in 2011.

Thirteen years after the release of Top Spin 4, 2K has now revealed that the series will return with TopSpin 2K25, coinciding with the world-renowned tennis competition, the Australian Open, which is presently taking place. A tennis match from the Australian Open was shown in-engine during the brief 20-second teaser trailer. The clip concluded with “coming soon,” announcing the new logo and advising fans of sports and tennis video games to follow TopSpin2K on Twitter for further details.

Over the course of the last ten years, 2K has shifted its focus from other once-popular series like MLB 2K, NHL 2K, and Top Spin to its more well-known yearly sports franchises, such as the always successful NBA 2K, WWE 2K, and PGA Tour 2K. Since a significant tennis video game hasn’t been released in over a decade, fans of the sport may be waiting for TopSpin 2K25 to provide a more accurate portrayal of the sport with contemporary graphics. Since the first Top Spin games were non-annual releases in the 2000s, it appears that TopSpin is aiming to become another yearly franchise with 2K’s other NBA, PGA, and WWE brands with the inclusion of 25 in the title.

When Will Fans Be Informed About TopSpin 2K25?

While the game doesn’t have a release date, “2K25” suggests that it is planned for release in 2024, given that new sports games typically include the next year in their titles. That being said, given that 2K has previously shown off titles like Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands at Keighley’s presentations, fans may have a legitimate expectation that they will hear more about TopSpin’s comeback later this year at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.

