Tormented Souls No Longer Cancelled

The Winterlake Mansion is haunting from the outside and mysterious from the inside. In this game, you will play the role of a young woman named Caroline Walker, who receives a mysterious photo of twin girls that sends her on a journey for the search of the girls to an abandoned villa that has been turned into a hospital.

The Adventure of Tormented Souls has been modernized for a new generation with a fresh twist and a firm perspective as Caroline Walker investigates the mysterious disappearance of twin girls in a terrible mansion that was converted to a hospital. Use the things you find to fight the opposition and the evil that awaits in the dark. Deadly in her battle against dark forces and unspeakable horrors, Caroline is lured back to Winterlake, where she has to fight for her life and find a solution to escape the present reality.

In mid-December last year, we found confirmation of physical (PS5 and Nintendo Switch) and digital versions of the game for the next-gen consoles such as Xbox Series X and S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Pqube today announced that Tormented Souls is coming out in 2021 in PS5 and Xbox-S versions as well as the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Back in February of this year Tormented Soul for PS4 and Xbox One were canceled much to the disappointment of Playstation and Xbox fans who were very much looking forward to the release of the game. Everything is different, and Pqube once again confirms that the PS4 version will be released later this year. Tormented Souls was originally announced by developer Dual Effects Abstract, but was canceled along with the Xbox One version in favor of the PS5 and Xbox series versions of the game.

Earlier this month, after some notable backlash, the upcoming game was re-announced for both PS4 and Xbox One platforms. Looking at the game now, it looks like it will hit one of the few platforms where the PS4 release has been canceled. According to Gematsu, the game is no longer scheduled for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The game will continue to have physical editions for the PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

The inspired survival horror game Tormented Souls is going to PC gamers, but for owners of the latest generation of PS4 and Xbox One, you must face the facts. This brings us to the fact that the game we remember as Resident Evil: Silent Hill has been officially canceled for both platforms, with publisher Pqube confirming that the game will make its way to Nintendo Switch later this year. The game will be published in 2021 on PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox Series X, PC, and Steam, announced PQube and developers Dual Effects and Abstract Digital Works.