Toshiba agrees to buyout proposal led by Japan Industrial Partners

The board of Toshiba Corp has reportedly accepted a buyout offer from a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners, a private equity firm. This could bring an end to years of turmoil for the scandal-hit industrial conglomerate.

The successful deal, estimated to be worth $15 billion, would enable the company to go private and be firmly controlled by domestic interests, thereby resolving long-standing tensions with activist shareholders. However, it is uncertain whether activist funds, which own about a quarter of the company, will accept the terms of the deal.

A number of Japanese firms, including Orix Corp, Rohm Co, and Chubu Electric Power, are expected to participate in the transaction, making it the third-largest M&A deal in the world this year.

Despite this, Toshiba’s shares have fallen by 12% over the past year, underperforming the Nikkei 225 average, as the company has been battered by accounting scandals, heavy losses, and corporate governance controversies since 2015.

This latest development could provide a way out for some activists, but it remains to be seen whether “Toshiba Fatigue” will outweigh disappointment over the price among investors.

Toshiba Corporation and Japan Industrial Partners united in 2023

This deal could also have implications for Japan’s corporate governance landscape, as it would represent a major shift away from the tradition of cross-shareholdings and towards more active ownership by private equity firms. If successful, it could encourage more private equity investment in Japanese companies, potentially leading to more efficient and profitable operations.

