Toyota is turning the page on its collaborative chapter with BMW as it prepares to unveil the sixth-generation GR Supra by 2027. According to Japan’s top-selling auto magazine Best Car, the next iteration of the iconic sports car will feature a Toyota-built 2.0-liter turbocharged hybrid engine, delivering an estimated 400 horsepower.

This marks a clear departure from the co-developed platform and powertrains that defined the fifth-generation A90 Supra, which launched in 2019 with a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter inline-six. Toyota’s in-house Gazoo Racing division, which initially partnered with BMW to bring the Supra back to life, is now moving independently, aiming to bring a sharper, more brand-authentic experience to fans of the nameplate.

From Bavarian Roots to Pure Japanese Engineering

The A90 Supra and BMW Z4 were famously twins under the skin, sharing engines, platforms, and even some interior bits. But the sales told a clear story. While the Supra managed to sell over 24,000 units in the U.S. since launch, its Bavarian sibling, the Z4, trailed with just 13,000. Toyota now appears confident enough to steer the Supra ship solo, without borrowing German engineering.

The upcoming sixth-gen model will be built from the ground up on a rear-wheel-drive platform, developed in-house. With a lighter and more fuel-efficient 2.0-liter hybrid setup, Toyota aims to balance power, performance, and efficiency in a way that’s more in tune with modern expectations.

Final Farewell to the A90: Limited Edition Supremacy

As Toyota prepares to sunset the current generation, it does so with style. In March 2025, Japan received an ultra-limited batch of 300 units dubbed the Supra Final Edition. These models came with a beefed-up 434-hp engine, a price tag of 15 million yen (approximately $101,000), and sold out within hours.

North America’s version was slightly more reserved but still compelling. Unveiled in Long Beach in April 2025, the U.S.-spec Final Edition was limited to just 100 units. Though it packed “only” 382 horsepower, it boasted chassis tuning, aerodynamic tweaks, and an available 6-speed manual gearbox, catering to driving purists. It was priced at a more accessible $69,085.

Production of the current A90 GR Supra is expected to cease by the end of 2025, closing a memorable yet controversial chapter in the model’s history.

Looking Ahead: Hybrid Performance Meets Lightweight Agility

Toyota’s 2027 Supra won’t just carry a new engine, it’ll carry a new identity. The 2.0-liter hybrid unit is expected to keep weight down and responsiveness up, providing a more nimble, driver-focused experience. Best Car also reports rumors of a prototype Supra using a Mazda-sourced inline-six mild hybrid engine (similar to the CX-70’s e-Skyactiv G), but notes its added weight may work against Toyota’s goal for a lighter, more agile car.

With the 2027 GR Supra, Toyota isn’t just building a car. It’s reclaiming the Supra name as a symbol of Japanese sports car innovation. The brand seems ready to embrace electrification without losing the raw appeal that made the Supra a legend to begin with.

One thing’s clear: the future Supra will be built by Toyota, for Toyota fans.