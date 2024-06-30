After years of anticipation and fervent requests from enthusiasts, Toyota has finally confirmed that the GR86 sports coupe will receive a much-desired turbocharger. This move not only enhances performance but also marks a significant shift in the collaboration between Toyota and Subaru.

The Turbocharged Powertrain

The heart of the upcoming GR86 will be an electrified turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine. While details are still emerging, insiders suggest that this powerplant will deliver over 300 horsepower, making it a potent addition to the GR86 lineup. Drawing inspiration from the Yaris GR’s successful 1.6-liter engine, Toyota aims to create a thrilling driving experience for enthusiasts.

Breaking Ties with Subaru

In a surprising twist, Toyota has decided to develop the next-generation GR86 exclusively in-house, without a Subaru BRZ twin. This move signifies a departure from the previous joint ventures between the two automakers. While Subaru enthusiasts may lament the end of the collaboration, Toyota’s decision allows them greater control over the GR86’s design, engineering, and performance characteristics.

Bigger Brakes and Tires

Beyond the turbocharged engine, the new GR86 will feature larger brakes and tires. These upgrades promise improved stopping power and enhanced grip, ensuring that the car can handle spirited driving on both road and track.

A Conservative Timeline

Toyota has set a conservative timeframe for the GR86’s release, targeting 2028. While some enthusiasts may wish for a sooner arrival, this deliberate approach aligns with Toyota’s reputation for reliability and precision. Expect the GR86 to undergo rigorous testing and refinement before hitting showroom floors.

The Future of Toyota’s Sports Cars

The GR86’s evolution reflects Toyota’s commitment to exciting performance cars. With the Supra, GR Corolla, and now the turbocharged GR86, the Japanese automaker is building a diverse lineup that caters to enthusiasts across different price points. As the automotive landscape evolves, Toyota’s focus on engaging driving experiences remains unwavering.

In summary, the Toyota GR86’s turbocharged future promises exhilarating performance, while its independent development signifies a new chapter in Toyota’s sports car legacy. Enthusiasts can look forward to a thrilling driving experience when the GR86 finally arrives. In a perfect scenario, the new GR86’s power output from electrification and turbocharging would be somewhere around 350 horsepower, which would place the vehicle in the rear-wheel-drive GR Supra range. A conundrum indeed, but what a dilemma it is to have. Toyota is currently working on projects including a next-generation MR2, a compact 1.3-liter SF-R coupe, and a new Toyota GT3 GR-based concept that is expected to be an LFA replacement. While we hope Toyota builds this new GR86, we can’t help but feel that the brand’s sports car resources are starting to run a little thin.

Although Toyota has one fully electric sports car concept, the FT-Se, you’ll notice that every other Toyota sports car listed above uses either a gasoline-powered engine or a gasoline-hybrid, highlighting the fact that the world’s largest automaker believes that consumers want a “smorgasbord” of powertrain options rather than just electric, as so many other automakers are emphasizing these days.