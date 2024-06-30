The highly anticipated 2025 Volvo EX90, Volvo’s first electric SUV, has hit a speed bump on the road to dealerships. While the car boasts impressive technology and a focus on safety, a recent announcement by Volvo revealed that the EX90 will be delivered to customers with several key features missing.

These missing features include:

Driver-assistance features: The EX90 will lack some of its driver-assistance suite, including the crucial cross-traffic alert with automatic braking. This feature can be essential for safety, especially in crowded urban environments.

Volvo assures customers that most of these missing features will be added later via over-the-air (OTA) software updates. However, this approach raises concerns for some potential buyers.

Is the Future of Cars Here, or Still Under Construction?

The reliance on OTA updates for core functionalities is a relatively new trend in the auto industry. While it offers flexibility and the potential for continuous improvement, it also presents challenges.

Safety Concerns: The delay of safety features like automatic emergency braking is a significant concern. Until the update arrives, drivers won’t have access to the full suite of safety features advertised.

Defenders of the EX90 Approach point to several advantages:

Improved Efficiency: OTA updates allow Volvo to continuously improve the EX90’s software and potentially optimize features for better performance or battery efficiency.

The Verdict: Early Adopters Beware

The 2025 Volvo EX90 presents a compelling package for environmentally-conscious drivers seeking a luxurious electric SUV. However, the lack of certain features at launch, particularly some safety features, is a cause for concern.

While OTA updates offer a solution, the waiting period and potential for technical glitches add uncertainty.

Those who prioritize having all the advertised features readily available might be better off waiting for a later model year or considering alternative electric SUV options.

For early adopters willing to embrace the cutting edge, with a dash of patience, the EX90 could still be a tempting proposition. But they should be fully aware of the features that will be missing and the reliance on future software updates to get the complete EX90 experience.