Toyota Ranked one of the “world’s most obstructive companies on climate policy”

In 2022 reports, it was found that Toyota is one of the “world’s most obstructive companies on climate policy”. The automaker is known to be one of the largest and most successful car companies in the world. However, the same didn’t apply when it came to the auto industry transforming towards electric cars. Its fuel-efficient hybrid vehicles are ranked near Chevron and Exxon Mobil when it comes to its overall climate policy footprint.

This all comes from data compiled by InfluenceMap, a company that “provides data and analysis on how business and finance are affecting the climate crisis.” InfluenceMap suggests it’s using reliable and evidence-based data and assessments, along with rigorous methodologies to determine how companies are handling climate policy. The company’s goal is to encourage change, which could help solve the environmental crisis across the globe. Clearly, there’s some environmental advocacy here, so we take it with a grain of salt, but we do know that Toyota has built this reputation for itself over years and years.

It is known that time and time again about Toyota’s slow movement toward fully electric vehicles, its false advertising related to its hybrids, and its focus on hydrogen-powered cars, which has never gained any steam.

EV development

Also, Toyota has gone so far as to admit publicly that it’s not going to move quickly with electric car development and production. Its executives continue to insist that people don’t want EVs, and they’re now saying that since Toyota produces so many hybrids (which require gasoline and have tailpipe emissions), it makes up for its lack of EVs. To take it even further, the company recently noted that its hybrids may actually be helping more than electric cars to curb climate change.

As ranked by Greenpeace study, Toyota is last among the world’s top 10 automotive companies as far as its decarbonization efforts are concerned. Stated that the automaker “Generated less than 1% of total sales from zero-emission vehicles (not hybrids).” And, “Had the least developed supply chain for reducing carbon emissions.” Regardless, even when such points have been spread by the media and Toyota is made aware of the concerns, it’s been staying the course. The automaker’s philosophy is to “win” no matter what it takes, even if that means throwing climate policy out the window or lobbying against the efforts of environmental groups and politicians. Toyota is behind nine other companies, but it arguably shouldn’t be on the list at all. There are no other automakers represented on the chart.