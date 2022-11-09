For These Verified Accounts, Twitter Will Introduce “Official” Label Verification

As per to the early-stage products executive of Twitter Esther Crawford on Tuesday, the social media site will add an “Official” badge. A small group of verified accounts, such as influential media organizations and governments, when it debuts its new $8 premium subscription plan.

Crawford added that the redesigned Twitter Blue subscription service would let paid users display blue checkmarks on their profiles. But only sometimes verify users identities.

There may be worries regarding the possibility of impersonating public figures due to the lack of ID verification.

According to Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, these worries have already led Twitter. As a result, they urged to delay the release of the new version of Twitter Blue until after Tuesday’s midterm elections in the United States.

According to those with knowledge of the situation and studies. Fake accounts for government leaders are a persistent problem for Twitter worldwide.

According to Crawford, not all Twitter accounts that were previously verified with a blue check mark will receive the “Official” designation. The label cannot be purchased.

Governments, businesses, business partners, significant media outlets, publishers, and specific other public figures are among the accounts that will acquire the official label, she tweeted.

A confusing system is created by adding a new label to the current check marks. Jason Goldman, a former member of the Twitter board and former head of product in the company’s early years, said. As a result, some previously verified accounts will be considered official, but not all of them.

“It’s a complete mess,” he said.

Will Twitter charge subscription fees to government officials as well?

The official designation was created following an internal campaign by cation policy executives. The executives had severe concerns about the likelihood and reluctance of international governments to pay for verified check marks.

A request for additional comment from Twitter, which has lost many members of its communication team, went unanswered.

The platform will “continue experimenting with ways to differentiate between account types.” Crawford added on Tuesday.

Until the midterm elections, Twitter deferred the delivery of verification checkmarks to customers of its new $7.99 per month subscription service.

“Power to the people,” the announcement said. “Your account will get a blue check mark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”

A manager working on the verification badge project said, “we’ve decided to move the launch of this release to Nov. 9, after the election.