When Berserk Boy debuted on Steam in 2022, he made an instant impression as a fast-paced action platformer reminiscent of Mega Man and other classics. After that, it disappeared from Steam, reappeared, disappeared once again, and so forth. It made an apparently last-minute comeback last year, and now it’s back with a fresh demo and a release date of March 6, 2024.

Ahead of the impending Steam Next Fest, a new playable demo may be downloaded from the game’s Steam website. The movement, stage design, and artwork of Berserk Boy are obviously influenced by the 16-bit platforming classics, but there seems to be more focus on speed and combinations. Quickly hitting targets fills a Berserk Meter, enabling you to perform special strikes.

Release Date announcement trailer for Berserk Boy:

With many routes to discover around the New Hope City scenario, there also appear to be some faint Metroidvania aspects. Its erratic interaction with Steam may have several causes. In February 2023, lead developer Zu recognized the issue, saying on Twitter that they “sadly don’t see that changing any time soon” because they “don’t have full access to our Steam page.” Although the post said that Valve was not the cause of the problem, Zu has subsequently made it seem as though he is unable to discuss the true causes.

The soundtrack for the side-scrolling action game was composed by Tee Lopes, the Sonic Mania composer, and was made by BerserkBoy Games in collaboration with SMG Studio. For the Nintendo Switch and PC, Berserk Boy is scheduled for release on March 6. However, a playable trial will be made available as part of Steam Next Fest in February, which begins on February 6.

Berserk Boy to launch on a different platform

Attempting to make a name for itself in the crowded genre, Big Sugar Games’ new title Berserk Boy is set to launch on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation. The title Berserk Boy is created after Kei, the main character, gets changed into a ball of malicious energy. Kei will naturally need to use his newly acquired abilities to oppose Dr. Genos’ malevolent might.

About the game

Berserk Boy, which is placed in a dystopian future, challenges players to use the powers of lightning, fire, ice, air, and earth to save the planet. To create Captain Planet, Kei has to use his ability to combine with the Berserk Force Orbs of Earth, Fire, Lightning, Air, and Ice! No, wait. There, I went too far. Apologies. To combat your enemies and advance through the stages, each orb bestows incredible new powers. Kei is a quick-witted figure who charges the terrain, eliminating any enemy force with lightning speed. Moreover, you may chain combinations together to unleash the unique attack of each form and fill your Berserk Meter.

Fiore, the avian sidekick of Berserk Boy, is going along for the journey. Fiore is more than simply an add-on; throughout the game, he serves as your tutor and adviser. He keeps you headed in the correct direction and offers a ton of insightful advice.