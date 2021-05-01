Trevor Lawrence now accepts signing bonus in cryptocurrency

Crypto has been getting serious recognition in the past few months. More and more companies are investing in it, and many are also adding it as a payment method. The latter can be called partial investing as none of them intend to sell their coins. Then we have big players and personalities accepting their salary in terms of Bitcoin. Just a few days back, we had an NFL player accepting 100% of his salary in BTC. We also had Microstrategy pay its board of directors in BTC. And now Trevor Lawrence, another NFL player, has received his signing bonus in crypto.

Trevor Lawrence into crypto

Trevor was selected as the no 1 overall in the NFL draft. And he decided to invest the $22,630,055 he received into cryptocurrency right away. Yes, he accepted the signing bonus directly into bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. Unlike most players who prefer investing only in BTC, he has also gone an extra mile and invested in Ethereum and Dogecoin too. Reports suggest that he has partnered up with Blockportfolio for this crypto investment.

It is clear that the reason for his newfound interest is the rising inflation rate and the decreasing value of the Dollar. Anyone who is accepting their bonus or salary into crypto is doing so in order to protect the purchasing value of their money. And in fact, most of them even know that investing in BTC is also going to increase the value of their money over time. With time we could see more sports personalities investing in crypto and more companies accepting it as payment. I think we have almost reached the point where it’s uphill from here on.

What are your thoughts on Trevor Lawrence signing his bonus into crypto? And do you think it is a good idea? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like it and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Bitcoin rises 8% to $58k as $4.2B options expire