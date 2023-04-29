Triller Settles Breach of Contract Lawsuit with Sony Music for $4.57 Million

Triller, a popular video-sharing app similar to TikTok, has reached a settlement with Sony Music Entertainment for $4.57 million to resolve a breach of contract lawsuit filed by the music label. The agreement was disclosed in a court filing submitted by Sony Music’s legal team to a federal district court judge on April 26.

According to the filing, Triller has accepted responsibility for breaching the agreement terms between the two companies. The dispute details have not been publicly disclosed, and representatives for Triller have not commented on the settlement. A spokesman for Sony Music declined to provide further information on the matter.

The lawsuit against Triller is the latest legal challenge faced by the video-sharing platform, which has experienced rapid growth in popularity since its launch in 2015. Triller has positioned itself as a rival to TikTok, the app which has become one of the most widely used social media apps.

The settlement with Sony Music underscores the challenges that Triller and other video-sharing apps face as they seek to secure rights to use music in their content. Music labels have become increasingly vigilant in enforcing their copyrights and have pursued legal action against several platforms in recent years.

Legal troubles continued for Triller, music catalogs were removed, and UMG filed a similar lawsuit

Despite these challenges, Triller has continued to expand its user base and has secured several high-profile partnerships in the music industry. The platform has collaborated with prominent artists, including Eminem, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd. It has sought to differentiate itself from TikTok by focusing on music and entertainment.

“Prompt entry of judgment is needed to protect against any further dissipation of Triller’s assets or, worse still, a bankruptcy filing,” Sony Music mentioned. “Triller is more than a year late on some of those contract payments and Sony Music should not have to wait longer to enforce a judgment to collect.”

In August 2022, Sony Music filed a lawsuit against Triller in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, accusing the video-sharing app of ceasing to pay music licensing fees since March of the previous year. Sony Music claimed that it had terminated its licensing agreement with Triller, but the app continued to use Sony Music’s sound recordings without authorization. Triller and Sony Music had initially entered into a content distribution agreement in September 2016.

Following the lawsuit, Triller released a statement denying the allegations and accused Sony Music of bullying. Triller stated it was committed to supporting creators and would seek a contract to help achieve that goal.

Legal troubles highlight the challenges of securing music licensing rights

In December 2022, Triller removed the music catalogs of several major music labels, including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Merlin. A representative claimed that the company was reassessing each of its label deals as they came due, as the usage of catalog music represented only a tiny fraction of its overall business with creators.

In January 2023, Universal Music Group (UMG) also filed a lawsuit against Triller, alleging that the app had failed to make payments for the last nine months in violation of their licensing agreement, echoing the allegations made by Sony Music.

In addition to these legal challenges, the platform was sued by music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in the summer of 2022. The producers claimed that Triller owed them $28 million in payments from the app company’s acquisition of Verzuz, their popular rap-battle show. The parties settled the lawsuit in September 2022, with the settlement terms remaining undisclosed.

Triller’s various legal challenges highlight the complexities in securing music licensing rights for video-sharing apps. As music labels become increasingly vigilant in enforcing their copyrights, platforms like Triller must navigate a complex legal landscape to avoid lawsuits and costly settlements.

