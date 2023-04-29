Weekly Startup Funding Report: Latest Investments and Funding Rounds

The Weekly Notable Startup Funding Report offers a comprehensive overview of the latest funding activity in various ecosystems across the US. This week’s report covers some of the most notable startup funding rounds for the week ending on April 22nd, 2023. The information features funding details for 20 companies, including Cortica, Ditto, and nZero, representing $1.2B in new funding.

The report aims to provide insights into the startup ecosystem’s current state and highlight some key players and emerging trends. The featured companies span across different industries, including healthcare, fintech, and e-commerce, among others.

One of the standout deals from this week’s report was the $200M funding round for Cortica, an AI company focusing on developing autonomous vehicle solutions. The company plans to use the funding to expand its team and further develop its technology.

Here’s a look at the weekly startup funding report:

Noah Medical – $150.0M

Noah Medical, a San Carlos-based startup founded by Jian Zhang in 2018, is making waves in the medical industry with its advanced medical robotics. The company’s cutting-edge robotic platform is designed to improve patient diagnosis and treatment.

Recently, Noah Medical announced that it had raised an impressive $150.0M in total equity funding, thanks to support from several top investors. These include 1955 Capital, AME Cloud Ventures, Hillhouse Capital, LYFE Capital, Prosperity7 Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Shangbay Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund, Sunmed Capital, Tiger Global Management, and UpHonest Capital.

This significant funding round is a testament to Noah Medical’s innovative technology’s potential and ability to transform the medical industry. With this capital, the company can further develop its platform and expand its team.

Cortica – $75.0M

Cortica, a San Diego-based startup founded in 2014 by Suzanne Goh, is positively impacting the medical field by providing specialized neurological therapies for children with autism and other developmental differences. The company’s mission is to enhance the lives of these children and their families through advanced medical care and personalized treatment plans.

Cortica’s innovative approach to neurological therapies has earned the company $135.0M in total equity funding, thanks to top investors’ support. These investors include .406 Ventures, Ajax Health, Aperture Venture Partners, Autism Impact Fund, Deerfield, Echo Health Ventures, Longitude Capital, Optum Ventures, Questa Capital Management, and RA Capital Management.

This substantial funding is a testament to the critical work Cortica, and its team of experts is doing. With this capital, the company will be able to continue advancing its neurological therapies and expand its reach to help even more children and families in need.

Bennie – $12.0M

Bennie, a Stamford-based startup founded by Matt Straz in 2019, is helping companies create a healthier workplace through its innovative employee benefits platform. The platform provides various tools and resources to help companies improve the well-being of their employees.

Since its inception, Bennie has garnered significant attention and has raised $50.0M in total equity funding. This impressive funding was made possible thanks to the support of Motley Fool Ventures, a leading investment firm.

Bennie’s focus on creating a healthier workplace is timely and crucial, as the current work environment can be demanding and stressful for many employees. The company’s dedication to providing tools and resources that promote employee well-being is a game-changer, and it’s no wonder that it has attracted significant investment.

CoreWeave – $221.0M

CoreWeave, a Roseland-based startup founded in 2017 by Brannin McBee, Brian Venturo, and Michael Intrator, is a cloud provider offering its clients computer resources. The company aims to provide its customers with efficient and reliable computing solutions.

CoreWeave’s impressive success has resulted in a total of $276.5M in equity funding, thanks to the support of top investors. These include Daniel Gross, Magnetar Capital, Nat Friedman, and NVIDIA.

The company’s commitment to providing top-quality cloud computing services has earned it recognition and a loyal customer base. With this funding, CoreWeave will be able to enhance its cloud platform further and continue providing its clients with innovative solutions that are efficient and reliable.

Ditto – $45.0M

Ditto, a San Francisco-based startup founded in 2018 by Adam Fish and Max Alexander, is revolutionizing the development of Web, Mobile, IoT, and Server apps that can sync with or without the Internet. The company’s mission is to provide cutting-edge technology solutions that enable seamless synchronization of data and functionality, regardless of internet connectivity.

With a total of $54.0M in equity funding, Ditto has attracted top investors, including Acrew Capital, Amity Ventures, True Ventures, and US Innovative Technology Fund. The company’s innovative approach to app development has gained significant traction in the market, and its solutions are in high demand.

Ditto’s ability to build apps that function regardless of internet connectivity is particularly relevant today, where connectivity is only sometimes guaranteed. The company’s focus on providing reliable and efficient app solutions is critical for businesses and individuals who depend on the functionality of their apps.

EdgeQ – $75.0M

EdgeQ, a Santa Clara-based startup founded in 2018 by Vinay Ravuri, specializes in 5G chip systems. The company has raised $126.0M in equity funding, backed by 5G Ventures, ClearSky, EDBI, Iron Grey, ST Engineering, Strategic Development Fund, and Yaletown Partners.

EcoSoul Home Inc. – $10.0M

EcoSoul Home Inc., a Sharon-based global eco-friendly products company, was founded by Arvind Ganesan and Rahul Singh in 2021. The startup has raised $10.0M in equity funding and is backed by Accel and Singh Capital Partners.

