Tata with Wistron Group to assemble Apple iPhone 14 in India, says reports

Most of us now could be aware of the fact that Apple has already been working towards assembling of iPhone 14 series in India. To make things clear, Apple has reportedly said that they will be producing their new iPhone flagship in India as well as in China at the same time.

However, for this year’s flagship, we don’t need to wait for a long period, and in fact, for this time Apple will start producing these new iPhones soon just two months after its launch.

Adding more details about this! Apple is working towards diversifying its Apple iPhone 14 production and keeping it outside China due to the rising tensions between China as well as the US administration.

As Apple is focusing on enlarging its already established India facility, there have been reports claiming that Tata Group will be joining hands with Taiwan-based iPhone manufacturing company which is Wistron Corp to assemble this year’s iPhone 14 models in India.

This partnership of Tata and Wistron group was inked to overcome the production of iPhone production operations in India.

Tata will help towards making iPhones in India

If we go with the reports coming from a popular news publishing site, Bloomberg where it was said that the Indian giant, Tata is in talks with Wistron to produce iPhone 14 models in India. However, if things go well, then we will get to see Apple getting a good chance to start iPhone production outside China and not depend fully on China for its production.

Tata will be joining hands with Wistron Corporation to work towards product development, and supply chain and also will be helping towards the final assembly of the iPhones too.

If the deals get inked! Tata will be the first ever Indian brand that will be working towards manufacturing as well as assembling iPhones in India. This production will be done in the Southern zone of India.

“The form of the agreement and details such as shareholdings have yet to be resolved, and conversations are ongoing,” an unidentified insider said in the story. Currently, China-based Foxconn and Wistron are the two key businesses responsible for iPhone production. If the Tata Group enters the iPhone production pipeline, the iPhone market dynamics may change, particularly from an Indian perspective.

Apple is considering India actively! However, Apple is still planning towards expanding to other markets to manufacture and assemble iPhones. Due to the ongoing tensions between China as well as the United States. Due to these tensions, many such US companies are looking for options overseas. Furthermore, the increasing frequency and severity of COVID-19-related lockdowns in China are driving Apple to consider India as a backup option.