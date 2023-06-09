Trudeau: Google and Meta Employ ‘Bullying Tactics’ to Oppose Canada’s News Bill

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has voiced his concerns regarding the alleged “bullying tactics” employed by tech giants Google and Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook) in response to proposed legislation to secure financial support for news publishers. Under the proposed bill, known as the “Online News Act,” internet giants must engage in commercial negotiations and compensate publishers for utilizing their content.

To express their opposition to the bill, both Google and Meta conducted tests that would limit users’ access to news content in Canada if the legislation were to pass in its current form. Trudeau expressed his dismay at these actions, emphasizing that the decision of these tech giants to restrict Canadians’ access to local news rather than meeting their financial obligations is deeply concerning. He stressed that resorting to bullying tactics is ineffective in achieving their desired outcome.

The bill, introduced in April 2022, shares similarities with Australia’s groundbreaking law passed in 2021. Google argues that the provisions outlined in the Canadian bill are even more stringent than those implemented in Australia and Europe. In response, the company has proposed amendments to address its concerns and bring the legislation in line with international norms. Shay Purdy, the spokesperson for Google, responded to Trudeau’s remarks by stating that the company has put forth reasonable and practical solutions that would enable the bill to function as intended while increasing investments in the Canadian news ecosystem. However, Purdy also emphasized that the bill contains serious flaws that make it unfeasible for Google’s products and services.

Challenges and Controversies Surrounding Canada’s News Bill

After passing Canada’s House of Commons in December, the bill is currently undergoing review in the unelected upper chamber of parliament, where it is less likely to face significant opposition. The Canadian media industry has advocated for stricter regulation of tech companies to prevent them from dominating the online advertising market and marginalizing news businesses. Trudeau echoed these concerns, highlighting the importance of highly profitable corporations contributing to strengthening democracy, particularly when local independent news outlets are grappling with significant challenges.

Meta Platforms, previously known as Facebook, has also voiced criticism of the bill, asserting that news content holds no economic value for their platforms. The company contends that the legislation is fundamentally flawed. As the debate continues, the Canadian government aims to strike a delicate balance that supports news publishers while addressing the concerns of Google and Meta. The outcome of this legislation could have far-reaching implications for the relationship between internet giants and the news industry, not only within Canada but potentially on a global scale.

Implications for the Global News Industry: Role and Influence of Meta

In conclusion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has criticized Google and Meta Platforms for resorting to “bullying tactics” in response to proposed Canadian legislation aimed at securing financial support for news publishers. The “Online News Act” compels tech giants to engage in commercial negotiations and compensate publishers for their content. Google and Meta conducted tests to limit Canadians’ access to news content as a protest against the bill. Trudeau expressed concern over these actions, emphasizing the need for fair contributions and rejecting bullying tactics. While Google has proposed amendments to address its concerns, the company has also highlighted flaws in the legislation.

The bill has already passed the House of Commons and is now being reviewed in the upper parliament chamber. The Canadian media industry advocates for stricter regulation, and Trudeau emphasized the importance of highly profitable corporations supporting democracy and assisting struggling news outlets. Meta criticized the bill, arguing that news has no economic value on their platforms. The Canadian government seeks to strike a balance that supports publishers while addressing concerns from tech giants. The outcome of this legislation will have implications beyond Canada’s borders, potentially shaping the relationship between internet giants and the news industry on a global scale.

Comments

comments