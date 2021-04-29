Truecaller adds Covid Hospital Directory feature for its users in India

Truecaller not long ago launched a new feature in its recent updates in India where users in India can access an inbuilt directory of Hospitals and Covid Centers near them. This will help in easing the communication between the hospitals and the patients. The feature will also contain the address of the hospitals along with their contact information. For making this feature, Truecaller accessed the Official Database from the Government. The main aim of the directory is providing Government backed telephone numbers and addresses of Covid designated hospitals across India.

Truecaller claims to have gotten the database from the Government itself. The directory is included in the app itself and users can access it either from the menu or the dial-pad from the app. The search button will help you find any information needed from the hospital except for the availability of the bed.

Truecaller is said to update the database daily so that the phone numbers from as many as hospitals possible are available to access in these tough times. The database can be accessed by updating the app from Google Play store. As of now, the feature is only available for Android users.

“We wanted to quickly introduce a simple directory of important numbers for Covid-related services. We have started with this hospital list and we’re working to add more verified sources soon… We offer the support of the entire organisation and the Truecaller platform, for anyone that we can help,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director of India at Truecaller.

A lot of online platforms are providing help related to Covid-19. For instance- Twitter introduced a Covid-19 vaccine fact box on user timelines earlier this week which aims to encourage more people to get vaccinated. The next update of Twitter is said to have a new feature that will help users to search for specific requirements. The search can narrowed down to place, hashtags and how recent the tweet was posted using the advanced search feature.

Truecaller is a smartphone application available on both Android and iOS devices. The application has features that can identify the caller, identify the spammers and scammers, block scam and spam contacts for you, flash-messaging, call-recording, chatting and voice calling by using the internet. The application was launched on July 1, 2009. The app is used by 250 million users world wide.